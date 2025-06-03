Spotify Drops Censorship of Steve Bannon’s ‘WarRoom’ Podcast After 5 Year Ban

Steve Bannon’s WarRoom podcast has been reinstated to Spotify after being blacklisted by the European-owned platform for nearly five years.

Bannon’s WarRoom is back on Spotify after having been pulled from the streaming service — as well as from virtually all other platforms, except for Apple Podcasts — in November 2020.

“The ban is lifted!” the political strategist’s podcast announced in a Monday X post, adding, “The Posse can now get Bannon’s WarRoom on Spotify.”

“Following its temporary suspension and a constructive dialogue with the show’s team, new ‘Bannon’s WarRoom’ episodes are available on Spotify,” a Spotify spokesperson confirmed to the New York Post.

Bannon, meanwhile, told the outlet that while his show is back on the platform, he has not changed his tone or style of commentary since he was banned nearly five years ago.

“I think our content’s the same, probably more hard hitting than ever,” he said.

Spotify and a slew of other platforms banned Bannon’s WarRoom in November 2020 after the political commentator said, “I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England, I’d put the heads on pikes, right, I’d put them [Anthony Fauci and Christopher Wray] at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats.”

“You either get with the program or you’re gone — time to stop playing games,” Bannon added at the time. Bannon told the Post that his remarks were metaphorical, not literal.

“I made a comment two days before about Thomas More in ‘A Man for All Seasons’, where they put his head on a pike, and we said it metaphorically about Christopher Wray and Dr. Fauci,” he former White House Chief Strategist said.

In addition to having his own show restored, Bannon has also recently been reaching left-leaning audiences, appearing in March on California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D)’s podcast, This is Gavin Newsom, and in April on Bill Maher’s Real Time.

“I can give a punch and I can take a punch — the MAGA movement prides itself in being resilient,” Bannon said of how he has been able to go from bring banned to being in invited to left-wing shows.

Bannon said that while he is glad to have his own show back on Spotify, he remains “adamant” about breaking up massive tech companies, as the ability to erase and then restore someone’s voice at will is a power these entities should not have.

“The oligarchs go beyond big tech, but I think Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, Google all need to be broken up,” he said. “Big Tech, I think, is the most dangerous thing in the country. It has potential great upside, but right now it’s oligarchy power and we have to go after them.”

