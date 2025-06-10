FAA Aims to Modernize Air Traffic Control by Eliminating Ancient Systems Running on Floppy Disks

The Trump Administration’s FAA has announced plans to overhaul outdated air traffic control (ATC) systems, which currently rely on floppy disks and Windows 95 operating systems to keep America’s airports running safely and efficiently. Recent high profile failures make it clear that relying on old systems is no longer an option.

Tom’s Hardware reports that in a recent House Appropriations Committee meeting, Trump’s acting FAA administrator Chris Rocheleau outlined an ambitious goal to bring the nation’s air traffic control (ATC) systems into the 21st century. The current state of the ATC infrastructure is a major concern, with most towers and facilities using outdated technologies such as paper strips, floppy disks, and computers running Windows 95.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized the importance of this modernization project, stating, “This is the most important infrastructure project that we’ve had in this country for decades. Everyone agrees — this is non-partisan. Everyone knows we have to do it.”

Last month, air traffic control failures at Newark Airport brought these problems into focus. As Breitbart News previously reported:

The ongoing disruptions at Newark Airport have been attributed to a variety of factors, including radar outages, air traffic controller shortages, and other issues. According to the FAA, Newark has been experiencing an average of 34 arrival cancellations per day since mid-April, with delays increasing throughout the day from an average of five in the mornings to 16 by the evening. These delays typically last between 85 and 137 minutes on average. In response to the mounting problems, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Sunday that the Trump administration plans to reduce the number of flights in and out of Newark Airport for the “next several weeks.” Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Duffy stated that he will convene a meeting with all the airlines operating out of Newark this week to determine the extent of the reduction. He added that the reduction will fluctuate, with a larger decrease expected in the afternoons when international flight arrivals make the airport busier.

However, upgrading the ATC system is a complex undertaking. Some systems cannot be shut down as they are crucial for safety, making it impossible to simply switch off a site and swap out ancient components for newer ones. Additionally, the upgrades must be protected against hacking and other vulnerabilities to prevent any breaches that could cripple the nation.

The FAA has been investing significant funds into maintaining its old ATC systems, which need to operate 24/7. Despite ongoing repair, upkeep, and overhaul efforts, the age of these systems seems to be catching up. The White House has not yet disclosed the cost of this update.

Secretary Duffy stated that the Transportation Department aims to complete an upgrade project within four years, although industry experts believe this timeline is aggressive. Regardless of the duration, it is crucial that the FAA upgrades the U.S.’s ATC system after decades of neglect.

Read more at Tom’s Hardware here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.