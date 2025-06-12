Toyota Chairman: A Single EV Produces as Much Pollution as 3 Hybrids over Its Total Lifecycle

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda has raised concerns about the environmental benefits of battery electric vehicles (EVs), suggesting that hybrids offer a more practical path to reducing carbon emissions in certain regions. He argues that Toyota’s 27 million hybrid vehicles have the same carbon footprint as only nine million when the entire lifecycle of emissions is taken into account.

WhichCar reports that in a recent interview, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda emphasized that while carbon neutrality remains the company’s top priority, he believes that hybrid vehicles may be more effective at reducing carbon emissions compared to true EVs. Toyoda highlighted that Toyota has sold approximately 27 million hybrid vehicles, which he claims have had a similar carbon reduction impact as nine million EVs. Toyoda argues that EVs are still significantly “dirtier” than gasoline-electric hybrids when factoring in the full lifecycle emissions.

From Toyoda’s perspective, when battery production and emissions from power generation are taken into acocunt, a single EV is responsible for as much pollution as three hybrids.

These remarks underscore Toyota’s “multi-pathway” strategy, which advocates for a diverse mix of powertrains, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, hydrogen fuel cells, and EVs, tailored to the specific infrastructure and energy conditions of each region. Toyoda also warned of potential economic risks, suggesting that a sudden shift to EV-only production could endanger jobs, particularly in countries like Japan where engine manufacturing still plays a dominant role in the automotive industry.

Toyota’s hesitancy to go all-in on battery electric vehicles has drawn criticism from some who question if the company is prepared for an electrified future. Yet Toyota remains the world’s largest automaker, a position it has held for five years running as of 2024. While its fully electric offerings may lag behind competitors, Toyota’s expansive lineup of efficient hybrids and remaining gas models continue to drive strong sales.

Even as Toyota ramps up its electrification efforts, the company remains committed to the joy of driving enthusiast-oriented cars as well. CEO Koji Sato recently commented that “a car is not a car if it’s not fun.” The next few years will see Toyota revive nameplates like the Supra, Celica and possibly MR2 as previewed by a mid-engine prototype. Lexus is also developing a high-performance GT3-inspired road car.

Read more at WhichCar here.

