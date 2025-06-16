Los Angeles Looters Steal iPhones, Find Them Disabled by Apple’s Anti-Theft Tech

Apple’s advanced security measures are turning stolen iPhones into expensive paperweights for looters in Los Angeles.

TechSpot reports that as riots aimed at federal immigration enforcement swept through downtown Los Angeles last week, several major retailers, including Apple, T-Mobile, and Adidas, fell victim to a wave of looting. Smashed windows and stolen goods left these companies counting the cost of the destruction. However, for those who made off with iPhones from Apple’s flagship store, the thrill of the heist was short-lived as they quickly discovered the high-tech security features that render the devices useless once taken off the premises.

Apple’s retail locations are equipped with sophisticated anti-theft technology that disables display devices the moment they leave the store’s Wi-Fi network. Proximity software and a remote “kill switch” ensure that demonstration iPhones become inoperable when taken beyond the designated area. Instead of a functioning smartphone, looters were greeted with a clear message on the screen: “Please return to Apple Tower Theatre. This device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted.” Simultaneously, the phone sounds an alarm and flashes the warning, making it impossible to resell or activate elsewhere.

During the nationwide unrest of 2020, similar scenarios unfolded as looters discovered that Apple’s protective measures transformed their stolen goods into little more than useless chunks of Chinese-built metal and glass. The technology relies on a combination of location tracking and network monitoring to remotely lock the device, track its location, and notify law enforcement as soon as it is separated from the store’s secure environment.

Videos circulating online depict stolen iPhones blaring alarms and displaying tracking messages, rendering them impossible to ignore and virtually worthless on the black market. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that at least three individuals were arrested in connection with the Apple Store burglary, with one suspect apprehended at the scene and two others detained for looting.

Read more at TechSpot here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.