USC Basketball Star Alijah Arenas Recounts Harrowing Escape from Fiery Tesla Cybertruck Crash

USC freshman basketball phenom Alijah Arenas recently opened up about his terrifying experience surviving a fiery Tesla Cybertruck crash earlier this year. The crash in Elon Musk’s EV left Arenas in a medically-induced coma due to smoke inhalation.

The Los Angeles Times reports that USC’s top basketball recruit, Alijah Arenas, shared the harrowing details of his narrow escape from a burning Tesla Cybertruck after a crash in April. The five-star prospect from Chatsworth High was on his way home from an early morning workout when the incident occurred, forever changing his life.

Arenas recounted the moments leading up to the crash, describing how the Cybertruck, registered to his father, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, began acting strangely. The car’s keypad flickered on and off, and the steering wheel became unresponsive. Despite his efforts to switch lanes and pull over, Arenas lost control of the vehicle, which careened into a fire hydrant and then a tree before bursting into flames.

Trapped inside the burning car, Arenas fought for his life as smoke filled the cabin and flames engulfed the passenger side dashboard. Arenas claims the Tesla app had locked him out, preventing him from using his digital key to escape. Panic set in as he struggled to open the door, eventually moving to the back seat to avoid the smoke and heat.

Drifting in and out of consciousness, Arenas did everything he could to stay alert and break free from the burning vehicle. He bit his lip, clenched his nails into his skin, and doused himself with water to cool his body down. Despite the Cybertruck’s supposedly “unbreakable” windows, Arenas relentlessly punched and kicked at the glass until he finally spotted a crack.

As sirens wailed in the distance, Arenas heard a thud outside the car window. He kicked at the driver’s-side window until it fell away, and hands began pulling him from the vehicle by his legs. Video footage obtained by TMZ shows Arenas lying face down in the street, surrounded by a few inches of water from the broken hydrant, as good Samaritans came to his rescue.

Arenas spent at least 10 minutes trapped in the burning car before being pulled to safety. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and placed in a medically induced coma due to extreme smoke inhalation. When he finally awoke, unable to speak, his first thoughts were of concern for others, wondering if his car had hit another vehicle or if anyone else had been hurt.

Remarkably, Arenas suffered no major long-term injuries and spent only six days in the hospital. In the weeks following the accident, he focused on regaining his strength, taking walks through his family’s neighborhood and being showered with support from neighbors. The family even welcomed the men who saved Arenas into their home to express their gratitude.

Now, as Arenas prepares to join USC for summer basketball practices, he stands on the sidelines, high-fiving teammates and calling out assignments. His unique perspective on life and the game of basketball has not gone unnoticed by USC coach Eric Musselman, who commended Arenas’ thought process and approach to his teammates.

Reflecting on the incident, Arenas takes full responsibility for what happened, refusing to place blame on the car’s manufacturer or anyone else. He remains convinced that he was spared to help others in the same way he was helped, stating, “It taught me a lot. I’m very lucky — and not even just to be here. Just in general, in life.”

