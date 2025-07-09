AI Gold Rush: Nvidia Becomes First Company to Hit $4 Trillion Market Cap

Nvidia has reportedly become the first company to hit a $4 trillion market cap after the AI giant’s stock jumped on Wednesday.

The chipmaker’s market cap was pushed past $4 trillion on Wednesday when its stock sprang more than 2 percent during intraday trading, making Nvidia the world’s most valuable company, according to a report by CNBC.

This means Nvidia has officially surpassed major tech giants like Microsoft and Apple, which both currently boast market caps at $3.74 trillion and $3.13 trillion, respectively.

Nvidia, which is building out the bulk of the hardware for the AI boom, had passed the $2 trillion market cap in February 2024, and later outpaced itself in June of that year by passing the $3 trillion mark.

“The company has positioned itself as the decisive leader in creating the graphics processing units that power large language models” amid the growing demands surrounding the AI boom, CNBC noted.

So far, in 2025, Nvidia has experienced a surge of success, with the chipmaker’s stock rising over 15 percent in the past month, and climbing 22 percent since the beginning of the year.

Strikingly, the company’s recent skyrocketing of shares arrives despite geopolitical tensions and chip export restrictions impacting sales to China.

In May, Nvidia reported that a new export restriction on the tech giant’s H20 chips, designed for the Chinese market, would result in an $8 billion shortfall in sales.

“The $50 billion China market is effectively closed to U.S. industry,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly said during an earnings call in May.

Opportunities, however, appear to have been waiting in other markets.

That same month, President Donald Trump visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he struck a deal that would allow the Emiratis to purchase advanced semiconductors from the U.S., paving the way for them to build the largest AI campus outside of America’s borders.

While Trump did not specify what chips the UAE would be allowed to purchase, Huang was spotted in the company of Trump and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan during the visit, sparking speculation that Nvidia technology would be involved.

Nvidia, meanwhile, announced plans to build AI supercomputers in Texas and invest up to $500 billion in AI production within the United States.

