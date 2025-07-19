Elon’s Inventory Piles Up: Tesla Cybertruck Sales Plummet 51% in Second Quarter

Demand for Tesla’s Cybertruck has taken a significant hit in the second quarter of 2025, with sales dropping by 51 percent year-over-year to a mere 4,300 vehicles, according to data from Cox Automotive.

Fortune reports that Tesla’s high price tag for the Cybertruck, combined with build quality problems, has led to a sharp decline in sales, casting doubts on the EV pickup truck’s ability to surpass its 2024 sales figure of 39,000 vehicles. Far from increasing its lead over EV truck rivals like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla’s cybertruck sales have fallen by more than half on year-over-year basis.

In December 2023, Tesla design head Franz von Holzhausen confirmed that the company had collected deposits to fill over 2 million orders, which was enough to fill production for 16 years. However, the reality has been far from the initial hype surrounding the Cybertruck. The steep price and quality issues have deterred potential buyers, resulting in a significant drop in demand.

Tesla refuses to publish detailed sales figures, which may be an attempt to conceal the extent of the electric pickup’s lackluster performance. The Cybertruck’s poor performance comes from research by Cox Automotive, a reliable industry tracking service. The 51 percent year-on-year decline in Q2 sales is a clear indication that the Cybertruck has failed to live up to expectations and is facing an uphill battle in the competitive electric vehicle market.

The electric pickup truck segment has seen a surge in competition, with established automakers like Ford and General Motors introducing their own offerings, such as the F-150 Lightning and the GMC Hummer EV. These rivals have capitalized on their decades of experience in building trucks and have managed to deliver more affordable and reliable options, putting pressure on Tesla’s Cybertruck.

Read more at Fortune here.

