OpenAI Partners with Google Cloud for ChatGPT as Microsoft Relationship Shows Cracks

OpenAI has announced that it will be utilizing Google’s cloud infrastructure for ChatGPT. The AI giant had previously partnered exclusively with Microsoft, but that relationship has shown considerable strain in recent months.

CNBC reports that OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research startup behind the hugely successful ChatGPT, has revealed that it will be expanding its cloud infrastructure by partnering with Google Cloud. This decision comes as the company seeks to address capacity constraints and meet the ever-increasing demand for its AI-powered chatbot.

The partnership will see OpenAI leverage the Google Cloud Platform for ChatGPT and its application programming interface (API) in several countries, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom. This move marks a significant shift for OpenAI, which had previously relied exclusively on Microsoft for its cloud capacity.

Breitbart News has previously reported on the faltering partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft:

At the heart of the dispute is OpenAI’s desire to loosen Microsoft’s grip on its AI products and computing resources. The startup is seeking Microsoft’s approval for its conversion into a for-profit company, a move that would allow OpenAI to raise additional funds and potentially go public. Microsoft’s blessing is crucial for this transition, but negotiations have proven difficult. According to people familiar with the matter, OpenAI executives have even discussed the possibility of accusing Microsoft of anticompetitive behavior during their partnership. This “nuclear option” could involve seeking federal regulatory review of the contract terms for potential antitrust law violations and launching a public campaign against the tech giant. Such a move would undoubtedly destroy the partnership.

The collaboration with Google Cloud is expected to provide OpenAI with the necessary resources to scale its operations and ensure a seamless user experience for ChatGPT. Google’s cloud division, although younger and smaller compared to its competitors, Amazon and Microsoft, has been making significant strides in the AI space. The company also boasts a cloud business with Anthropic, another AI startup founded by former OpenAI executives.

The partnership with Google Cloud is not the only measure OpenAI has taken to address its capacity issues. The company has also entered into agreements with other cloud providers, such as CoreWeave and Oracle. In March, OpenAI committed to a five-year, $12 billion cloud agreement with CoreWeave, while Oracle announced its collaboration with Microsoft and OpenAI to extend the Microsoft Azure AI platform to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Despite these partnerships, Microsoft remains a key player in OpenAI’s ecosystem. While no longer the exclusive vendor for OpenAI’s computing resources, Microsoft still holds the exclusive rights to OpenAI’s programming interfaces.

