Mark Zuckerberg: Meta Will Bring ‘Personal Superintelligence to Everyone’

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta continues to pour billions into its AI efforts, while also reporting impressive revenue and profit growth for the second quarter. Zuckerberg believes his AI research team will produce a “personal superintelligence” available to everyone.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has been investing heavily in AI in recent years. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been on a spending spree to hire top AI researchers, with the goal of building a “superintelligent” AI system. Meta’s latest quarterly results indicate that the company’s AI push is not slowing down.

In its second-quarter earnings report, Meta announced that it would continue to increase its spending, particularly on the construction of data centers, which are essential for its AI initiatives. The company raised its capital expenditure forecast for the year and said that the rate of increase in its spending would jump even higher next year.

Zuckerberg expressed his excitement about bringing “personal superintelligence to everyone.” Explaining, “We believe in putting this power in people’s hands to direct it towards what they value in their own lives” in a statement accompanying the earnings report.

The company’s financial results for the second quarter were impressive, with revenue of $47.5 billion, a 22 percent increase from the same period last year and above Wall Street estimates of $44.8 billion. Profit also grew by 36 percent to $18.3 billion, surpassing expectations of $15.1 billion. Meta’s family of apps, including Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, had 3.48 billion daily users in June, a six percent increase from a year ago..

While investors were initially skeptical of Meta’s focus on the metaverse in 2021, they have been more patient with the company’s AI investments, largely because AI has become a central focus for the entire tech industry. However, there is growing pressure on Meta’s new AI team to deliver results quickly, particularly in terms of improving the company’s core advertising business.

Analysts believe that Meta’s long-term plan is to expand its AI capabilities beyond advertising, potentially developing chatbots and personal assistants that can mimic human interactions. However, in the short term, the company’s stock price will likely be influenced by how AI impacts its existing business.

