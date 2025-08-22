Poll: 71% of Americans Fear AI Will Put People Out of Work ‘Permanently’

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll has revealed that Americans are deeply concerned about the potential consequences of artificial intelligence (AI) on employment stability.

Reuters reports that rapid advancements in AI have taken the world by storm beginning with the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022. While the technology has been met with enthusiasm by many, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll has shed light on the growing concerns among Americans regarding AI’s impact on jobs and politics.

The poll found that a staggering 71 percent of respondents feared that AI would “permanently displace” too many workers. Although the current U.S. jobless rate stands at a low 4.2 percent, the potential for AI to reshape industries and eliminate jobs has become a pressing concern for many Americans.

Some fields are already feeling the pinch. Breitbart News previously reported that computer science graduates are having a tough time finding work as companies use AI to automate entry-level positions:

The allure of high-paying tech jobs has driven a surge in computer science education over the past decade, with the number of undergraduates majoring in the field more than doubling since 2014. Tech executives have long touted coding skills as a golden ticket to economic success, promising six-figure starting salaries and generous perks to those who pursue computer science degrees. However, the reality for many recent graduates is far less rosy. The spread of AI programming tools that can rapidly generate code, combined with significant layoffs at major tech companies like Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft, has dimmed prospects for those seeking entry-level positions in the industry. Among college graduates aged 22 to 27, computer science and computer engineering majors are facing some of the highest unemployment rates at 6.1 percent and 7.5 percent respectively — more than double the rate for biology and art history graduates.

The military applications of AI have also raised eyebrows, with 48 percent of respondents stating that the government should never use the technology to determine targets for military strikes. Only 24 percent supported such use, while 28 percent remained undecided.

AI has also faced criticism for applications that have allowed AI bots to engage in romantic conversations with children, generate false medical information, and assist in making racist arguments. Two-thirds of respondents expressed worry that people would abandon human relationships in favor of AI companions. For example, one woman claims she is now engaged to an AI chatbot.

Opinions were divided on whether AI would improve education, with 36 percent believing it would help, 40 percent disagreeing, and the rest remaining uncertain.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.