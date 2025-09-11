‘Charlie’s Murderers’ Website Exposes Leftists Cheering the Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Shortly after the shocking assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, many leftists took to social media to mock, deride, and laugh at Kirk with many expressing happiness at his death. A new website, named Charlie’s Murderers, aims to expose those that attacked Kirk in his final moments.

During a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination. Since then, a vigil has been held in his honor and many have expressed their shock over the incident and prayed for his wife and young children.

However, while there has been an outpouring of sympathy from many, those on the left have taken the opposing side, celebrating the murder of Kirk. As leftists began to flood social media platforms with messages applauding the assassination of Kirk, a website named Charlie’s Murderers was created to catalog their posts.

In one instance, Breitbart News reporter Olivia Rondeau reported that a Florida anesthesiologist took to social media to state that she is “really glad that Charlie Kirk just got himself fucking shot” and added that “no one should give a fuck that he’s dead.” Rondeau wrote:

Dr. Tatiana N. Atkins of Larkin Community Hospital in Miami posted the disgusting video to her Instagram account, @tati.gets.around, after the Turning Point USA founder was assassinated at a speaking event in Utah, before disabling her profile. The clip was uploaded by the Miami-based hosts of the Mostly Peaceful Latinas podcast.

An online health provider database states that Atkins has also practiced at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester, Virginia, and St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie, Florida, as recently as 2024. “I’m just really glad that Charlie Kirk got himself f*cking shot, cause he’s right. Empathy is dangerous to society, so no one should give a f*ck that he’s dead,” the anesthesiologist began in her unhinged rant. When someone in the background appeared to protest her remark, Atkins replied, “He said it. I’m just saying his words. All I’m doing is using his words. You can’t be mad at me for using his words.” “Empathy is a new-wave thing and it’s very problematic. You right, you right, no empathy for you,” she continued. “Zero.” https://twitter.com/mplpodcast305/status/1965939669276963059?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1965939669276963059%7Ctwgr%5E564b75a781f02f283f705103184e3cf9a5c174fd%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.breitbart.com%2Ft%2Fassets%2Fhtml%2Ftweet-5.html1965939669276963059

Rondeau also reported that in another instance a Pennsylvania public school “emotional support teacher” shared a post calling Kirk a bigoted “white nationalist mouthpiece” who normalized “Trumpism” and does not deserve “empathy.” Rondeau wrote:

Libs of TikTok shared the disturbing statement that Amanda Dodson, an employee of the School District of Lancaster, reposted on Facebook. “Charlie Kirk was a racist, xenophobic, transphobic, islamophobic, sexist, white nationalist mouthpiece who made millions of dollars inciting hatred in this country,” the text, originally posted by a far-left page ironically named “So Informed,” began. “Whether it was his genocide denial, his transphobic tirades, his pushing for mass deportations, or his normalizing Trumpism for years, the man stood for nothing but hate. I extend absolutely no empathy for people like that,” the post continued. “In this situation, my empathy is reserved for his children.” “May they grow up to live in a country that is the total opposite of everything their father envisioned. May all of our children grow up to live in a country that values their lives enough to take gun violence seriously and reject any person who would try to justify senseless gun-related deaths — especially the deaths of children,” the post concluded. Dodson’s Facebook page publicly states that she is an “emotional support teacher” with the Lancaster County public school district, as does her LinkedIn profile. https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1965949177021763595?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1965949177021763595%7Ctwgr%5E0846c5f7d373f9ecf151555bb72a7b1f8e2598bc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.breitbart.com%2Fpolitics%2F2025%2F09%2F10%2Fpennsylvania-teacher-shares-post-calling-charlie-kirk-a-white-nationalist-who-deserves-no-empathy%2F

Now, a new website has appeared tracking such posts and individuals celebrating Kirk’s death and encouraging anyone that sees leftists doing so to submit the post to the website. Charlie’s Murderers.com has been tracking many who have celebrated Kirk’s death and heavily featured their posts alongside publicly available information. Shockingly, many of the individual’s listed are teacher’s, university employees, or even appear to work job’s related to government contracts.

Below are just a few examples taken from the website:

Anyone that wishes to make a submission to the site can do so by following these instructions from the site owners:

Email: expose@charliesmurderers.com What to include: Full Names (Type In Text)

Employer (Type In Text)

Location (Type In Text)

Profile Screenshots (Attach as a photo)

Post Screenshots (Attach as a photo) Please do not send anonymous posters.

The FBI appears to still be searching for the primary suspect in the killing and has provided a tipline for the public to submit any information, photos, or videos that can help with the investigation.

In a post on X, the FBI stated: “The FBI is working alongside our local and state law enforcement partners in Utah to fully investigate and seek justice in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Anyone with information, photos, and video from the incident can help the FBI identity more answers by sharing the files here.”

Breitbart News is continuing to provide live updates on the assassination of Charlie Kirk here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.