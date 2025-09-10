Miami Doctor ‘Really Glad That Charlie Kirk Got Himself F*cking Shot’

A Florida anesthesiologist announced that she is “really glad that Charlie Kirk just got himself f*cking shot” and declared that “no one should give a f*ck that he’s dead,” before wiping her social media account.

Dr. Tatiana N. Atkins of Larkin Community Hospital in Miami posted the disgusting video to her Instagram account, @tati.gets.around, after the Turning Point USA founder was assassinated at a speaking event in Utah, before disabling her profile. The clip was uploaded by the Miami-based hosts of the Mostly Peaceful Latinas podcast:

An online health provider database states that Atkins has also practiced at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester, Virginia, and St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie, Florida, as recently as 2024.

“I’m just really glad that Charlie Kirk got himself f*cking shot, cause he’s right. Empathy is dangerous to society, so no one should give a f*ck that he’s dead,” the anesthesiologist began in her unhinged rant.

When someone in the background appeared to protest her remark, Atkins replied, “He said it. I’m just saying his words. All I’m doing is using his words. You can’t be mad at me for using his words.”

“Empathy is a new-wave thing and it’s very problematic. You right, you right, no empathy for you,” she continued. “Zero.”

Larkin Community Hospital has yet to comment on the remarks made by their employee.

Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking to a crowd of students at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 31 years old. The suspect is still at large.

