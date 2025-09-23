Leftist Streamer Steven ‘Destiny’ Bonnell Attacks Charlie Kirk Memorial as ‘Nazi Rally’

Leftist streamer Destiny whose real name is Steven Bonnell II, took to social media on Sunday to attack the memorial of assassinated Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, calling it a “Nazi rally.”

“This Charlie Kirk ‘memorial’ is indistinguishable from a Nazi rally and fuck anyone who wants to pretend it’s not,” Destiny bizarrely stated in a Sunday X post.

The online streamer we was quickly slammed in the comment section of his post.

“Erika Kirk literally forgave the man who murdered her husband because she said that is what Christ would do,” attorney Jenna Ellis reacted, adding, “Delete your account.”

“Yes, I recall all those Nazi rallies where people forgave others for murdering their spouses and the Gospel was proclaim,” another sarcastically stated.

“Remember when Hitler forgave all those people and everyone went home to watch the Giants and Chiefs?” a third echoed.

“Yes, I recall how the Nazi Rallies were gatherings to forgive enemies and proclaim the Gospel,” another commented.

“I used to get angry with your demonic takes. But now, I just feel sorry for you,” another X user said. “To have that much misery in your heart. To be nothing. To offer nothing. To build nothing. Because inside… You are nothing. Sad.”

“You know what I’ve noticed? Everyone there seems happy, even in grief. Their faith gives them comfort. Their movement believes America is fundamentally a force for good,” another remarked. “Your side seems absolutely miserable, you most of all. Maybe it’s time to try picking up a Bible.”

“Is this just shock value or are you this devoid of humane commentary?” another asked, adding, “It’s really vile. I’ll never understand people who enjoy trying to enrage others or what it benefits them.”

“Your declaration that Charlie Kirk’s memorial is ‘indistinguishable from a Nazi rally’ is not just a grotesque, hyperbolic shit-stain on the fabric of reasoned discourse… it’s a steaming pile of intellectual cowardice that deserves to be flayed alive with facts and drowned in a vat of your own sanctimonious bile,” another said.

The X user went on to say, “Your statement is a malicious, fact-allergic abortion of thought, a satirical ouroboros of self-ownage that bites its own tail and chokes on its own venom. Crawl back to your streaming cave, you intellectual leech, and spare us your next discharge of drivel.”

“The world mourns a man today, and you’ve turned it into a circus of your own making… congratulations, you absolute fucking disgrace,” the X user added.

Alex Marlow and Jack Posobiec recently discussed Destiny’s history of promoting leftist violence. Appearing on the Alex Marlow Show, Posobiec explained:

Posobiec stated that at first, from Destiny, “there was no support for violence, but I think he took this turn after Butler. And I remember him celebrating the death of Corey Comperatore…he said that the health care CEO that was murdered…deserved it…and in the wake of Charlie’s assassination, he’d, of course, been saying that Charlie deserved it. … He said that Charlie Kirk had to die because you re-elected Donald Trump.”

Breitbart News will continue to report on leftists encouraging violence.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.