Florida Sues Porn Gaming Site and Payment Processor Claiming Age Verification Violations

Florida has filed lawsuits against pornographic gaming platform Nutaku and payment processor Segpay, alleging they violated the state’s age verification law.

404Media reports that Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced that his office is suing porn gaming platform Nutaku, its parent company Aylo, and payment processor Segpay for allegedly ignoring the state’s age verification law, HB3. The law, which went into effect in January, requires websites to verify that visitors based in Florida are at least 18 years old.

Nutaku, owned by Aylo, which also owns major adult platforms like Pornhub, operates two sites: a safe-for-work game site at nutaku.com and a “lewd” game site at nutaku.net. The complaint also names Spicevids, an adult video curation site owned by Aylo. While Aylo blocked access to several of its other adult sites in Florida when the age verification law took effect, Spicevids and Nutaku’s sites remained accessible, only requiring users to click a box agreeing they are 18 without necessitating ID verification.

In a separate complaint, Uthmeier alleges that Segpay, a high-risk merchant account specializing in adult entertainment, should be held responsible for the adult gaming site Lustyheroes not verifying ages in Florida, as Segpay provides payment processing services to the site. Segpay also has a business address in Florida.

An Aylo spokesperson stated that the company believes Spicevids and Nutaku comply with Florida’s age verification requirements and intends to “vigorously defend against these allegations in court.”

The spokesperson added that Spicevids has implemented age verification measures consistent with the law’s requirements since it took effect, and Nutaku’s gaming platform operates within the law’s parameters, as games containing sexually explicit content represent less than the statutory threshold of 33.3 percent of total material on the website.

Both complaints begin with the claim that “Access to online pornography is a pervasive threat to the health and well-being of children and adolescents.”

This is not the first time Florida has taken legal action against adult websites over its age verification law. Last month, Breitbart News reported that the state filed a similar lawsuit against major porn sites outside of the Aylo umbrella, including XVideos, Bang Bros, XNXX, Girls Gone Wild, and TrafficFactory, claiming they were disregarding the state’s age verification requirements:

As of January 1, 2025, Florida became one of 20 states that mandate age checks on pornographic websites. Currently, 29 states have either enacted nearly identical legislation or have bills pending. However, age verification bills have failed to pass in eight other states. Proponents argue these laws are necessary to protect children from being exposed to harmful adult material online. Other porn sites, including PornHub, have taken a different approach to fighting age verification laws — shutting down services in a state instead of having to preventing children from accessing pornographic materials. Attorney General Uthmeier, a father of young children himself, stated: “Multiple porn companies are flagrantly breaking Florida’s age verification law by exposing children to harmful, explicit content. As a father of young children, and as Attorney General, this is completely unacceptable. We are taking legal action against these online pornographers who are willfully preying on the innocence of children for their financial gain.”

Read more at 404Media here.

