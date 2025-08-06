Florida Sues Major Porn Sites over Failure to Comply with Age Verification Law

The state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against several of the largest pornography platforms on the internet, including XVideos and Bang Bros, alleging that the porn companies have failed to comply with the state’s age verification law.

404Media reports that Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier (R) announced this week that the state is taking legal action against the companies behind popular adult websites XVideos, XNXX, Bang Bros, Girls Gone Wild, and the advertising network TrafficFactory. The lawsuit accuses these platforms, some of which are owned by companies based outside the United States, of violating Florida’s HB3 law that requires adult websites to verify users are over 18 years old before granting access to explicit content. The companies are also alleged to be in violation of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

As of January 1, 2025, Florida became one of 20 states that mandate age checks on pornographic websites. Currently, 29 states have either enacted nearly identical legislation or have bills pending. However, age verification bills have failed to pass in eight other states. Proponents argue these laws are necessary to protect children from being exposed to harmful adult material online.

Other porn sites, including PornHub, have taken a different approach to fighting age verification laws — shutting down services in a state instead of having to preventing children from accessing pornographic materials.

Attorney General Uthmeier, a father of young children himself, stated: “Multiple porn companies are flagrantly breaking Florida’s age verification law by exposing children to harmful, explicit content. As a father of young children, and as Attorney General, this is completely unacceptable. We are taking legal action against these online pornographers who are willfully preying on the innocence of children for their financial gain.”

However, critics contend that such age verification laws are invasive, ineffective, and create a chilling effect on constitutionally protected adult speech. The Free Speech Coalition, along with several co-plaintiffs including sex education site O.school, adult retailer Adam & Eve, platform JustFor.Fans, and Florida attorney Barry Chase, had initially filed a legal challenge against Florida’s law in December 2024.

“These laws create a substantial burden on adults who want to access legal sites without fear of surveillance,” argued Free Speech Coalition Executive Director Alison Boden. “Despite the claims of the proponents, HB3 is not the same as showing an ID at a liquor store. It is invasive and carries significant risk to privacy. This law and others like it have effectively become state censorship, creating a massive chilling effect for those who speak about, or engage with, issues of sex or sexuality.”

The coalition dropped their Florida lawsuit in June 2025 after the Supreme Court upheld a similar age verification law in Texas. However, the Free Speech Coalition’s director of public policy Mike Stabile said they are still monitoring government efforts to restrict adult internet access in Florida. “The Paxton decision does not give the government carte blanche to censor content it doesn’t like,” Stabile told the Tallahassee Democrat.

Read more at 404Media here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.