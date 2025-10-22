Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls Nearly 13,000 EVs over Battery Risk

Tesla is recalling 12,963 vehicles in the U.S. due to a defect in a battery pack component that could lead to a sudden loss of drive power, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

Reuters reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla is facing a new challenge as it announces a recall of 12,963 vehicles in the United States. The NHTSA stated on Wednesday that the recall is due to a defect in a battery pack component that could potentially result in a sudden loss of drive power, increasing the risk of accidents.

The affected vehicles include certain 2025 Model 3 and 2026 Model Y cars. The issue lies within a specific battery pack contactor, which, if faulty, could cause the driver to lose the ability to accelerate the vehicle, posing a significant safety risk. Tesla has assured that it will replace the affected battery pack contactor free of charge for all impacted vehicles.

As of October 7, Tesla had identified 36 warranty claims and 26 field reports related to this condition. However, the company stated that it was unaware of any collisions, injuries, or fatalities linked to the defect. The recall is a proactive measure to ensure the safety of Tesla’s customers and to maintain the company’s reputation for producing high-quality, reliable electric vehicles.

This recall comes amidst growing scrutiny of Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system, known as Full Self-Driving (FSD). Earlier this month, the NHTSA announced that it was opening an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with FSD after receiving more than 50 reports of traffic-safety violations and a series of crashes. The probe is a significant development, as it comes just weeks after a new NHTSA administrator was confirmed and amid increasing attention from Congress regarding Tesla’s autonomous driving technology.

Despite these setbacks, Tesla remains a major player in the automotive industry. The company is scheduled to report its financial results for the third quarter after market close on Wednesday, and analysts will be closely watching to see how these recent developments may impact the company’s performance.

