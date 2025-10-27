Police: Man Stole Signs at Turning Point USA at UNM Event, Said ‘Kirk Got Shot in the Neck for a Reason’

A man who said Charlie Kirk “got shot in the neck for a reason” was arrested at the University of New Mexico (UNM) after allegedly trying to steal Turning Point USA signs.

Video footage posted to X by Frontlines TPUSA — the official “on-the-ground national coverage” account for Turning Point USA — shows a man clad in a mask confronting conservative activists at their table, declaring, “Kirk got shot in the neck for a reason.”

Watch Below:

“That’s not cool at all. Charlie was a father and a husband,” one woman off-camera can be heard saying, to which the masked man responds, “So are a lot of socialists.”

“Okay, but just because I think socialism sucks doesn’t mean I think socialists should be murdered. I think you’re allowed to have your own opinion and not be killed for it,” the woman replies.

The man then bizarrely accuses Kirk of promoting violence, before taking Turning Point USA signs from the display table and walking away with them.

“Please give that back,” the woman off-camera asks, before one student asks another to call campus police.

The video then cuts to another clip showing police putting the masked man in handcuffs, after which point he seemingly refuses to walk as the officers attempt to escort him off campus.

Another student, apparently an advocate of the masked man, can be heard calling him “Kaitlin.”

“Kaitlin, you’re strong! You got this, Kaitlin,” the student says,

Another student tells the masked man, “I told SJP,” in apparent reference to the student organization, Students for Justice in Palestine

“The University of New Mexico is firmly committed to the principles of free speech and values its role as a public square for debate, a marketplace of ideas, and a place to test and challenge competing viewpoints and opinions,” a University of New Mexico spokesperson told Fox News.

The spokesperson added that the university “remains dedicated to protecting constitutionally protected expression while ensuring the safety of our campus community.”

This is not the first time Turning Point USA activists have been harassed on their college campus following the assassination of the organization’s founder, free speech martyr Charlie Kirk.

Last week, a pink-haired individual at University of Arizona called Turning Point USA activists “Nazis” and told them “watch your neck” — in blatant reference to Kirk’s assassination — while walking by a TPUSA display table on campus.

Kirk was fatally shot on September 10, while having an open and respectful dialogue with a student during a campus event at Utah Valley University.

Since his assassination, requests for new Turning Point USA chapters have surged across the nation, with the organization saying more than 120,000 students have since inquired about starting new high school and college chapters.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.