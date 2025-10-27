Sex Warfare: China, Russia Are Sending Beautiful Women to Seduce Tech Lords and Steal Their Secrets

China and Russia have reportedly been sending attractive women to the United States to seduce Silicon Valley tech executives and steal their secrets.

Female spies from China and Russia are engaging in “sex warfare” in Silicon Valley, with some of the women even marrying and having children with their targets, an industry insider told the Times of London.

“It’s the Wild West out there,” Jeff Stoff, president of the nonprofit organization Center for Research Security & Integrity (CRSI) and former national security analyst for the U.S. federal government, told the newspaper.

“China is targeting our startups, our academic institutions, our innovators, our DoD-funded research projects,” he added, claiming, “There’s not enough oversight and action. It’s all intertwined as part of China’s economic warfare strategy, and we’ve not even entered the battlefield.”

Foreign spies are also reportedly using social media, startup competitions, and venture capital investments as a means for infiltrating the U.S. tech industry.

Five counterintelligence experts told the Times of London that the Chinese Community Party (CCP) has been hosting startup competitions in the United States in an effort to steal sensitive business plans.

One counterintelligence source said he recently investigated a case involving a “beautiful” Russian woman who worked at a U.S.-based aerospace company, where she met an American colleague, whom she eventually married and had children with.

“Showing up, marrying a target, having kids with a target — and conducting a lifelong collection operation, it’s very uncomfortable to think about but it’s so prevalent,” the source said. “If I wanted to be out of the shadows, I’d write a book on it.”

Earlier this year, the House Committee on Homeland Security warned that the CCP has carried out more than 60 cases of espionage in the United States over the past four years, with the counterintelligence source telling the Times of London that he fears that number is much higher.

Last year, Klaus Pflugbeil, a resident of Ningbo, China, was sentenced to two years in prison for trying to sell stolen Tesla intellectual property for $15 million to undercover agents at a conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. His alleged accomplice, Yilong Shao, meanwhile, is still at large.

The Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property estimates that theft of trade secrets costs U.S. taxpayers as much as $600 billion per year, with China being the primary source of the loss.

In 2021, Breitbart News exclusively reported on Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and his relationship with a Chinese spy named Fang Fang. The sex warfare on Silicon Valley could follow a similar pattern to Swalwell’s relationship.

James Mulvenon, chief intelligence officer of Pamir Consulting, told the Times of London that he was one of the many tech executives to have recently been targeted by a foreign temptress, adding, “It really seems to have ramped up recently.”

Mulvenon also recalled a separate incident at a recent business conference in Virginia, where he said two attractive Chinese women appeared, trying to gain entry.

“We didn’t let them in, but they had all the information [about the event] and everything else,” Mulvenon explained. “It is a phenomenon. And I will tell you: it is weird.”

Mulvenon, who has investigated espionage in the U.S. for 30 years, described such seduction tactics used by foreigners as “a real vulnerability” for the United States, “because we, by statute and by culture, do not do that.”

“So they have an asymmetric advantage when it comes to sex warfare,” he added.

