Elon Musk’s xAI Launches AI-Powered ‘Grokipedia’ to Rival Left-Wing Wikipedia

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, has launched “Grokipedia,” an AI-powered online encyclopedia aimed at challenging Wikipedia’s dominance on the internet. The extreme leftist bias of Wikipedia has been extensively chronicled by Breitbart News, including widespread slurs of Charlie Kirk following his assassination.

Elon Musk’s xAI unveiled Grokipedia on Monday, a long-awaited alternative to Wikipedia that the billionaire tech tycoon hopes will address Wikipedia’s extreme leftist political bias and inaccuracies. The launch marks Musk’s latest attempt to challenge mainstream platforms he deems ideologically skewed, following his acquisition and rebranding of Twitter as X.

Grokipedia went live on Monday afternoon, sporting an interface reminiscent of Wikipedia’s. The website’s landing page indicates that Grokipedia is currently in “version v0.1” and boasts 885,279 articles. That number is considerably smaller than English Wikipedia’s 7,081,705 articles, but that site was founded in 2001, making comparisons on day one of what is labeled esentially as a beta version unreasonable.

While some users reported experiencing errors with the site upon its launch, users found the site was up and running normally in short order. As of this writing, the site is completely operational.

Musk’s relationship with Wikipedia has been tumultuous in recent years. Once an admirer of the platform, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has increasingly accused it of harboring liberal viewpoints, even urging followers to “defund Wikipedia until balance is restored” in a January post on X. Musk has also engaged in a long-running online feud with Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales, who has criticized Musk’s content restrictions on X in Turkey and the platform being overrun by what he considers “trolls and lunatics.”

Wales, in an interview with the Washington Post last week, expressed skepticism about Grokipedia’s prospects, citing the limitations of current AI language models and the likelihood of numerous errors. His concerns seem to have been validated by the chatbot Grok, developed by Musk’s xAI, which has drawn criticism for promoting baseless conspiracy theories and making high-profile mistakes.

Breitbart News has extensively reported on Wikipedia’s extreme leftist bias, recent examples include an “enforcement committee” member arguing that Bible verses should be deleted from the site, adding Nazi comparisons to articles about Charlie Kirk after his assassination, and an attempt to delete the article on the murder of Iryna Zarutska.

Breitbart’s Wikipedia expert, T.D. Adler, explains in a recent article how the platform attempts to dodge bias claims:

Wikipedia’s political bias has been the subject of significantcontroversy, including its anti-Israeli bias. Last month, editors declared Israel guilty of committing genocide in Gaza and now push the claim on its front-page “In the news” section. Editors also smeared Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk following his assassination and tried deleting articles about his widow Erika Kirk and his memorial service. Wales is currently heading a “neutrality working group” the Foundation established following bias concerns. However, the announcement of the working group avoided left-wing bias claims, instead insisting its editors “have a strong track record of successfully managing neutrality on contentious subjects” thanks to its governance process.

Breitbart News will continue to report on the development of Grokipedia.

