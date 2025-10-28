Loyola U. New Orleans Student Government Denies Official Turning Point USA Chapter

The Loyola University New Orleans student government has reportedly denied a request to start a Turning Point USA chapter on campus.

The newly established Turning Point USA chapter at Loyola University New Orleans was denied the ability to be “recognized as an official student organization” by the school’s Student Government Association (SGA), according to a report by the student newspaper the Maroon.

Being unrecognized as an official student organization means the Turning Point USA students are blacklisted from “accessing university funding or reserving campus spaces for events,” the newspaper noted.

“I think just keeping our Loyola Jesuit values in mind, giving everyone the accurate space to voice their opinions, really upholding those time limits to ensure that everyone has the voice to speak,” SGA vice president Jessica Valerio ironically stated after a tense October 15 meeting where student government senators voted to deny the Turning Point USA chapter’s recognition status.

While the Maroon did not get into much detail about the contents of the student government meeting, Fight Back! News, which markets itself as an entity offering news “from the people’s struggle,” reported that nearly 100 students packed the meeting to protest the recognition of Turning Point USA, whose founder the outlet bizarrely claimed “is known for spreading racism, misogyny and transphobia on college campuses.”

The Loyola University New Orleans students trying to start the Turning Point USA chapter explained their reasons for doing so, stating, “We want to have discussion about our differences” and “bring about what we admired in Charlie Kirk.”

During the meeting, one student senator told the conservative students, “You said that you want to have this club so people don’t feel like they have to hide, and they can be true to themselves,” before claiming that Turning Point USA “has said a variety of controversial things.”

“Loyola’s majority [population] is minority. How do you know your chartering isn’t going to make people on this campus feel unsafe?” the student senator asked.

The conservative students replied, “We have no intention of going out of our way to make people feel marginalized.”

During the open floor segment of the meeting, anti-Turning Point USA students attacked the conservative organization, painting its founder as a bigot while admitting to have never done any real research on the subject.

“Loyola’s reputation is a school where students of all identities, genders, races, or religions can find themselves. It would be distasteful to invite open hate speech and divisive rhetoric onto our campus,” environmental studies major Erin Gillen declared.

Another student, who admitted to never doing “an intensive deep dive into TPUSA’s history,” said, “What I do know is that I am a Latino student,” before claiming Kirk’s organization “explicitly promotes hate towards Hispanics.”

“Loyola University New Orleans, and our whole Jesuit Community, have prided themselves on the core values of Saint Ignatius, and the Society of Jesus at large. As it stands, Turning Point USA, its leaders, and many of the individuals whom they support are in direct opposition of these values,” freshman and Students for a Democratic Society member Rosalina Framboise said.

Student protestors reportedly celebrated when the SGA voted to deny the Turning Point USA chapter’s recognition status.

“We thank all who came out tonight to stand against TPUSA and stand with students. TPUSA at Loyola New Orleans was denied today because the students stood together and the students united will never be defeated!” Liberate and Unite Students for a Democratic Society exclaimed.

Kirk, a free speech martyr, was fatally shot on September 10, while having an open and respectful dialogue with a student during a campus event at Utah Valley University.

Since his assassination, requests for new Turning Point USA chapters have surged across the nation, with the organization saying more than 120,000 students have since inquired about starting new high school and college chapters.

Students vying to start Turning Point USA chapters have faced pushback from leftists ghoulishly celebrating Kirk’s assassination — a murder they attempt to justify merely due to Kirk having had political views that differed from their own.

Last week, a pink-haired individual at University of Arizona called Turning Point USA activists “Nazis” and told them “watch your neck” — in blatant reference to Kirk’s assassination — while walking by a Turning Point USA display table on campus.

After that, a man who told conservative students that Kirk “got shot in the neck for a reason” was arrested at the University of New Mexico (UNM) after allegedly trying to steal Turning Point USA signs.

