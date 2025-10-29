Watch Live: Tech Executives Testify on Biden Administration Internet Censorship

Executives from Google and Meta testify before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on internet censorship under the Biden administration on Wednesday, October 29.

“The First Amendment is a powerful weapon that protects against government’s efforts to silence its own citizens. However, we have seen the government trample on this right through third parties, joining with Big Tech to censor Americans, often under the guise of safety or national security,” Chairman Ted Cruz said in a statement.

“To keep our society free, we must empower Americans to hold government officials accountable,” he continued. “I hope we will advance bipartisan legislation to stop government jawboning and protect freedom of thought in our country.”