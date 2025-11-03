Erika Kirk Calls on Judge to Allow Cameras in Courtroom for Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect’s Trial

Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, is calling on Judge Tony Graf to allow news cameras inside the courtroom for assassination suspect Tyler Robinson’s upcoming trial.

“There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered,” Erika Kirk told Fox News’ Jesse Watters. “There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning.”

Watch Below:

“There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there,” Erika Kirk continued.

The widow went on to ask, “Why not be transparent?” adding, “There’s nothing to hide. I know there’s not, because I’ve seen what the case is built on.”

“Let everyone see what true evil is,” Erika Kirk declared. “This is something that could impact a generation and generations to come.”

Charlie Kirk’s widow was responding to a question from Watters, in which he asked how she felt about the defense wanting “to ban cameras in the courtroom.”

Robinson, who faces a laundry list of charges — including aggravated murder, which can possibly result in the death penalty — is accused of firing a single shot from a Mauser .30-06 at Charlie Kirk on September 10 at Utah Valley University, fatally striking the Turning Point USA founder.

Recently, Judge Graf granted a defense motion to allow the accused assassin to wear civilian clothes in court, but denied a request to allow Robinson to refrain from wearing shackles.

Robinson’s attorneys, who want to ban cameras in the courtroom during the forthcoming trial, were instructed by the judge to submit a new motion with that request.

The 22-year-old assassin suspect — who has not yet entered a plea — is scheduled to appear in court for the first time in-person on January 16, 2026 for a hearing.

