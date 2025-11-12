Rhode Island High Schoolers Launch Turning Point USA Chapter After Teacher Mocks Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Students at Barrington High School in Barrington, Rhode Island, launched a Turning Point USA chapter after their teacher mocked the assassination of the organization’s founder, Charlie Kirk.

Barrington High School Social Studies teacher Benjamin Fillo was reportedly placed on administrative leave after he posted a video mocking Kirk’s assassination and calling the Turning Point USA founder “garbage.”

In a video posted to social media, Fillo shared that he had little to no “sympathy for Charlie Kirk,” before spreading false claims that the Turning Point USA founder “hated” the “LGBTQ community, women’s rights, and democracy.”

The Barrington High School teacher went on to bizarrely claim that Kirk “thought he was a big man because he went to college campuses and debated young college students, and thought he proved how tough he was with his words that he studied ahead of time.”

“What a piece of garbage,” Fillo said, before cheerfully adding, “This is what happens,” seemingly conveying that he believes it is normal and natural for a conservative public figure to be assassinated while speaking on a college campus in the United States.

“I’m curious if we’re gonna wanna take guns away now from who will inevitably be the white man who shot and killed him,” the teacher sarcastically added, before saying “Bye, Charlie” with a smile playing at his lips.

Barrington High School students responded by launching their own Turning Point USA chapter at the school.

Brayden Ryan, the vice president of the Turning Point USA chapter at Barrington High School, told Fox News that Fillo’s remarks following Kirk’s assassination is what ultimately inspired him to start the TPUSA chapter.

“He made a TikTok about how he has no remorse over him and how he was a hateful person,” Ryan said.

“I feel like we should give space to other students, a free and safe space to other students, other conservative students, to speak their own personal values, such as their religious beliefs and their political beliefs,” the student added.

Barrington School District spokesperson Sarah Dell told Fox News, “Barrington High School students are always welcome and encouraged to pursue new clubs that reflect their interests.”

“As with all proposed student organizations, there is a process outlined in our student activities protocol,” Dell continued. “The group of students expressing interest in forming a student Turning Point USA chapter has been provided that information.”

“This is one of about a dozen new proposed student clubs currently moving through the same process,” Dell added.

