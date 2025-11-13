Elon Musk Plans to End Prisons by Having His Robots Follow Crooks and Stop Them from ‘Doing Crime’

Tesla CEO and notorious hypemaster Elon Musk has suggested a new use for the company’s Optimus humanoid robots — having them track and surveil former criminals to prevent them from reoffending. Musk plans to end prisons in favor of a “more humane form of containment of future crime.”

Futurism reports that at a recent Tesla shareholder meeting, Elon Musk unveiled his latest unconventional idea: using the company’s Optimus robots to monitor criminals and intervene if they attempt to commit new crimes. Musk framed this as a “more humane form of containment of future crime” compared to the current prison system.

“You don’t have to put people in prisons and stuff,” Musk said. “If somebody’s committed crime, you now get a free Optimus and it’s just gonna follow you around and stop you from doing crime. But other than that you get to do anything. It’s just gonna stop you from committing crime, that’s really it.”

The proposal immediately generated controversy and raised numerous ethical and practical questions. Musk provided few details on how exactly the robots, which are still in early development, would be able to identify and prevent criminal acts. There are also significant concerns around privacy, surveillance, and the societal implications of having for-profit robots integrated into the criminal justice system.

“This shows a complete lack of understanding of criminology, the justice system, and frankly, basic human rights,” said Michael Johnson, a legal expert at the Brookings Institution. “The idea that a robot can somehow rehabilitate offenders better than comprehensive support programs is absurd. It comes across as a dystopian surveillance scheme more than anything else.”

Others noted the current limitations of Tesla’s Optimus robots, which have so far only been shown performing basic tasks like waving and carrying boxes. AI ethicists highlighted the immense challenges in programming robots to make nuanced judgements in dynamic real-world situations.

“These robots simply do not have anywhere near the intelligence or physical capabilities to monitor, let alone restrain, human behavior,” said robotics engineer Sarah Chen. “The risks of false positives, bias, and misuse are immense. What happens when a robot misinterprets a benign situation as a crime? Who is liable?”

Some Tesla investors expressed unease that Musk seems increasingly distracted by grandiose side projects rather than focusing on core issues like ramping up production. The shareholder meeting in question also awarded Musk a new $1 trillion pay package.

Musk has a history of making provocative statements and pursuing unconventional ideas, from colonizing Mars to implanting computer chips in human brains. But even by his standards, the notion of robot parole officers seems to many like a bridge too far into science fiction.

