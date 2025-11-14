Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls 10,500 Powerwall Battery Systems that Could Burn Down Homes

Tesla is recalling approximately 10,500 units of its Powerwall 2 home backup battery systems due to the risk of overheating, which can lead to smoke, flames, and potential fire hazards. The fire risk is especially concerning because Powerwall systems are typically installed in residential homes.

CNBC reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla has announced a recall of about 10,500 Powerwall 2 battery systems in the United States. The recall, disclosed by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Thursday, is due to a potential defect in the lithium-ion battery cells that can cause the unit to malfunction during normal use.

According to the CPSC recall notice, the defective battery cells can lead to overheating, and in some cases, smoke or flames, posing a risk of fire and burn hazards that could result in death or serious injury. Tesla attributed the issue to a “third-party battery cell defect” but did not disclose the name of the supplier.

Prior to the recall, Tesla had received 22 customer reports of Powerwall 2 units overheating, including five incidents of fires that caused minor property damage. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in connection with the defective battery systems.

The Powerwall 2 is a backup battery system designed for residential use, which works in conjunction with Tesla’s solar photovoltaic panels or solar rooftops. The system stores electricity generated by the solar panels, allowing homeowners to use the stored energy during blackouts or even replace utility companies as the primary power source for a home.

Tesla emphasized that the recall only affects Powerwall 2 models and does not impact the newer Powerwall 3 systems. The company has committed to replacing all affected units at no cost to customers, as stated on their website.

The recall comes at a time when Tesla’s Energy division, which sells Powerwalls and other large-scale backup batteries for utilities and businesses, has been experiencing significant growth. In the third quarter of 2025, the Energy segment saw a 44 percent increase in revenue, reaching $3.42 billion and accounting for approximately one-quarter of Tesla’s overall revenue.

