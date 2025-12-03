Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Praises Trump on Joe Rogan Podcast: ‘Very Practical, Common Sense, and Logical’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised President Donald Trump on Wednesday, telling podcaster Joe Rogan that “everything” the president “thinks through is very practical, common sense, and logical.” Jensen also credited Trump’s energy policy with saving AI, telling Rogan, “Without energy growth, we can have no industrial growth. And that was what saved the AI industry.”

“President Trump is very different. He surprised me,” Huang told Rogan during Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. “First of all, he’s an incredibly good listener. Almost everything I’ve ever said to him, he’s remembered.”

“Yeah, people only want to look at negative stories about him, or negative narratives about him,” Rogan said, to which the Nvidia CEO replied, “Part of his charm, well, part of his genius is he says what’s on his mind.”

“Yes,” Rogan concurred, adding that President Trump’s more authentic manner of communication “is like an anti-politician in a lot of ways.”

Huang agreed, stating, “Right. So you know what’s on his mind is really what’s on his mind, and he’s telling you what he believes.”

“Which, I think people prefer — although, some people would rather be lied to,” Rogan quipped.

The Nvidia CEO responded, “Yeah, but I like the fact that he’s telling you what’s on his mind.”

“Almost every time he explains something — you can tell his love for America, what he wants to do for America,” Huang continued. “And everything that he thinks through is very practical and very common sense — it’s very logical.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Huang credited President Trump for “saving the AI industry” through his “pro-growth energy policy.”

“If we don’t have energy growth, we can’t have industrial growth. If we don’t have industrial growth, we can’t have job growth. It’s as simple as that,” the Nvidia CEO said.

“And the fact that he came into office, and the first thing that he said was, ‘Drill, baby, drill,’ his point is we need energy growth,” Huang continued. “Without energy growth, we can have no industrial growth. And that was what saved the AI industry.”

Huang went on to say to Rogan, “I got to tell you, flat out, if not for his pro-growth energy policy, we would not be able to build factories for AI, we would not be able to build chip factories, we surely won’t be able to build super computer factories.”

“None of that stuff would be possible without all of that,” the Nvidia CEO asserted.

