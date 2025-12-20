Fundraiser for Target Employee Harassed by Lunatic Leftist Who Hates Charlie Kirk Surpasses $260K

A fundraiser for created for a Target employee who was harassed by a crazed leftist for wearing a shirt in support of Turning Point USA founder and free speech martyr Charlie Kirk has surpassed $260,000.

The fundraiser, titled, “Give Jeanie from Target a Vacation,” was created for Jeanie Beeman, a Target employee who found herself at the center of national attention after she was berated by an unhinged leftist in a viral video.

As of Saturday morning, the GiveSendGo fundraiser has reached $264,824. Due to overwhelming support for Beeman, the fundraiser’s goal has been updated to $300,000.

“Maybe we can give her a vacation and retirement!” an update to the fundraiser reads.

As Breitbart News reported, a woman identified as Michelea Ponce — an employee of Enloe Health in Chico, California — posted a video of herself harassing Beeman for wearing a shirt in support of Charlie Kirk while she was working her shirt at Target.

In the video, Ponce can be heard asking Beeman if she is “fucking stupid” before calling her “a piece of shit” and threatening to go to a Target manager about her attire.

Watch Below:

The Target employee remained exceedingly polite throughout the ghastly ordeal, calmly explaining that she is allowed to wear any red shirt to work, before telling Ponce to “have a nice day” and walking away.

The video went viral on social media, where Ponce received significant backlash from people expressing their concern about repeated displays of societal depravity and degradation following Kirk’s horrific assassination.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser was created for Beeman in the hopes that she “can afford a much-needed vacation” and find time to “relax, recharge, and just forget about the ugliness.”

Enloe Health also responded to the incident, confirming the woman harassing the Target worker is one of its employees, adding the health system is “deeply concerned about the tenor of this post” and revealing the Chico Police Department ended up investigating the matter.

