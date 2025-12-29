American Manufacturing Win: Nvidia Acquires $5 Billion Stake in Intel

Nvidia, the world leader in AI chips, has purchased Intel shares worth $5 billion, carrying out a transaction announced in September that will contribute to Intel’s ongoing recovery.

Reuters reports that Nvidia has acquired a substantial stake in Intel, the chipmaker that had fallen on hard times before Donald Trump led a corporate revitalization. The transaction, which was initially announced in September, has now been executed, with Nvidia purchasing over 214.7 million Intel shares at a price of $23.28 per share, as stated in the original agreement.

The $5 billion investment by Nvidia is seen as a crucial financial lifeline for Intel, which has been grappling with various challenges in recent years. The chipmaker has faced setbacks due to missteps and capital-intensive production capacity expansions that have strained its financial resources. Nvidia’s investment is expected to provide Intel with the necessary support to navigate these difficulties and regain its footing in the highly competitive semiconductor market.

The deal between Nvidia and Intel had previously received clearance from U.S. antitrust agencies, as indicated by a notice posted by the FTC earlier in December. This approval paved the way for Nvidia to proceed with the acquisition of the Intel shares through a private placement.

Nvidia’s decision to invest in Intel highlights the increasing importance of strategic partnerships and collaborations within the semiconductor industry. As technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, companies are recognizing the value of joining forces to tackle complex challenges and drive innovation.

The $5 billion investment by Nvidia is expected to provide Intel with the financial resources necessary to invest in research and development, enhance its manufacturing capabilities, and explore new opportunities in the ever-evolving semiconductor landscape. This infusion of capital could help Intel regain its competitive edge and strengthen its position in the market.

Read more at Reuters here.

