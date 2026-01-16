RockStar Games Bans ‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ Player-Created Missions Recreating Charlie Kirk Assassination

Rockstar Games has banned player-created “missions” in its Grand Theft Auto Online game that recreated the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The company also reportedly added “Charlie Kirk” to a filter used for flagging prohibited content.

The tool known internally at Rockstar as a “profanity filter” has been changed to another label that reflects it is now being used to flag content in addition to profanity, according to a report by Variety.

The name change is part of the company’s move to prevent its players from bringing real-world atrocities — such as Kirk’s assassination — into the game.

Shortly after a new feature debuted in December that allows GTA Online players to create and publish their own “missions” for other users, some of the published assignments reportedly involved assassinating the Turning Point USA founder.

One mission, titled, “We are Charlie Kirk,” prompted a player to shoot a character named Charlie Kirk with a sniper rifle from a rooftop that overlooked a grassy scene similar to the Utah Valley University courtyard where the free speech martyr was assassinated on September 10.

While the “We are Charlie Kirk” mission has since been pulled by Rockstar, archived footage of the was shared online.

Footage of another version of the mission posted to YouTube shows a gunman shooting a man from a roof while he is speaking to people underneath a white tent — a blatant reference to Turning Point USA’s “American Comeback” tour tent, under which Kirk was assassinated.

Sources told Variety that other user-generated missions inspired by Kirk’s assassination have also been removed.

The player-created GTA Online missions speak further to the shocking depravity and degradation of society, which was first witnessed by millions around the world in the immediate aftermath of Kirk’s murder.

As Breitbart News reported, unhinged leftists — including teachers, medical professionals, and public servants — collectively ripped their masks off upon hearing the news of Kirk’s murder, posting ghoulish online celebrations of the assassination.

The assassin sympathizers’ online behavior resulted in investigations, suspensions, and firings across the United States.

Ironically, the examples from teachers celebrating Kirk’s murder have highlighted the very issue the Turning Point USA founder spent years exposing — the left-wing extremism that students are exposed to at all levels of the American education system.

