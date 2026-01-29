Man Resigns from Democrat Organization After Screaming Vile Insults at Girls Posing with ICE Agents

Mark Holodnak, who served as the treasurer for the Arizona’s Legislative District 12 Democrats organization, has resigned from his role after video footage showed him shouting expletives at young girls who took photos with ICE agents went viral on social media.

In the video, Holodnak — who was initially identified by social media users — is heard repeatedly shouting “you little fucking cunts” at young girls while he follows them as they leave the area after posing for selfies with federal agents in Phoenix, Arizona.

Watch Below:

The incident transpired outside Zipps Sports Grill, one of 14 locations raided by federal authorities on Monday, which resulted in protests outside the restaurant, according to a report by the Arizona Republic.

Holodnak, who was seen in the video standing with the protestors before berating the young women with obscenities, has since apologized for his behavior and resigned from his political position, the newspaper reported.

“I regret the manner I expressed myself, and these words do not reflect my values or intentions,” Holodnak told the Arizona Republic on Wednesday. “I would like to offer a sincere apology to the two individuals in the video.”

“I do not want my actions to reflect on the good work LD 12 does. So I have formally resigned from the board of LD 12 effective immediately,” he added, before reportedly declining to offer any additional comments about the incident itself.

Holodnak was a member of the executive committee for the Democratic Party organization in Arizona’s District 12.

As a result of the verbal assault, Holodnak also lost his job at the real estate company HomeSmart.

“HomeSmart is aware of an incident in which one of our independent contractor agents acted unacceptably,” HomeSmart wrote in a Tuesday X post, replying to another user who shared footage of the incident.

“This is not reflective of HomeSmart’s culture and values. The agent is no longer affiliated with HomeSmart,” the real estate company added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.