Elon Musk’s Tesla Robotaxi Fleet Reports Crash Rate *4 Times Higher* Than Human Drivers

Tesla’s autonomous vehicle fleet operating in Austin, Texas, has experienced crashes at a rate four times higher than that of human-driven vehicles, according to data reported to federal safety regulators.

Jalopnik reports that Tesla’s robotaxi program in Austin, Texas is experiencing collision rates that are four times higher than those of human drivers, based on the company’s own reporting to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The autonomous vehicle fleet, which consists of 43 vehicles, has accumulated approximately 800,000 miles over an eight-month operational period and has reported fourteen separate crash incidents during that time.

This data translates to one collision occurring every 57,000 miles for the Tesla robotaxi fleet. In comparison, Tesla’s own research indicates that the average human driver experiences a minor incident once every 229,000 miles and a major collision every 699,000 miles. NHTSA data shows that the average driver has an on-the-road incident requiring police involvement approximately once every 500,000 miles.

The fourteen reported incidents involving Tesla’s autonomous fleet include collisions with five other vehicles, five fixed objects, one cyclist, one animal, and two incidents categorized as “other.” One particular incident, described as a two-mile-per-hour impact with an SUV, resulted in a person requiring hospitalization. This specific crash raises concerns about the severity of low-speed impacts involving the autonomous vehicles.

An important caveat to these statistics is that most of the miles driven by Tesla’s Austin robotaxi fleet have been completed with safety monitors present in the vehicles. These monitors have the ability to activate an emergency stop button to prevent potential collisions, though it remains unknown how many crashes were avoided through such human intervention.

The collision rate appears to be worsening rather than improving over time. During December and January alone, Tesla reported five additional crashes to the NHTSA database, accounting for nearly 36 percent of all incidents despite representing only a fraction of the total operational period. This trend suggests that the autonomous system is not demonstrating the expected improvement that would typically come with increased operational experience.

Concerns about transparency have also emerged regarding how Tesla reports these incidents. The crash that resulted in hospitalization occurred in July 2025 but was initially reported to NHTSA as a “property damage only” incident. The classification was not updated to “minor with hospitalization” until December, five months after the actual incident occurred. This delayed disclosure has raised questions about the accuracy and timeliness of Tesla’s crash reporting practices, which critics note are already heavily redacted.

The performance of Tesla’s robotaxi fleet stands in stark contrast to previous claims made by Elon Musk regarding the safety and scalability of the autonomous vehicle program. Earlier projections suggested that the Austin fleet would have grown to over ten times its current size by this point and would be operating across half the country. Instead, the program remains limited to small portions of two cities with just 42 operational vehicles.

Additionally, fleet availability has been reported at under 20 percent of operational hours, suggesting significant limitations in the program’s deployment capabilities. This low availability rate, combined with the elevated crash frequency, indicates substantial challenges facing the autonomous vehicle initiative.

