‘Breeding Ground for Predators:’ Los Angeles County Files Lawsuit Against Roblox

Los Angeles County has filed a lawsuit against Roblox, the popular online gaming platform, alleging the company has failed to adequately protect children from predatory behavior and grooming on its platform.

Variety reports that the lawsuit, filed on Thursday, represents the latest legal challenge facing Roblox over issues related to child safety. Los Angeles County accuses the gaming platform of creating an unsafe online environment despite marketing itself as a secure space for creativity and digital interaction.

According to the county’s legal filing, Roblox has become what officials describe as a “breeding ground for predators.” The lawsuit alleges that children in Los Angeles County have been repeatedly exposed to sexually explicit content, exploitation, and grooming on the platform. County officials claim that Roblox prioritizes corporate profits over the safety of its young users.

The legal action further alleges that despite repeated public assurances about platform safety, Roblox has failed to implement effective moderation systems or adequate age verification processes to protect children from harmful content and interactions.

In response to the mounting concerns, Roblox claims it has taken steps to enhance its safety protocols over the past year. The company now requires all users to verify their age using facial estimation technology, a measure designed to better control access to age-appropriate content and interactions.

However, the Los Angeles County lawsuit is not an isolated incident. Roblox currently faces similar legal challenges in multiple states, including Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, Florida, and Kentucky. These lawsuits all center on allegations related to insufficient protections for children using the platform.

In a statement provided to Breitbart News, a Roblox spokesperson wrote:

We strongly dispute the claims in this lawsuit and will defend against it vigorously. Roblox is built with safety at its core, and we continue to evolve and strengthen our protections every day. We have advanced safeguards that monitor our platform for harmful content and communications, and users cannot send or receive images via chat, avoiding one of the most prevalent opportunities for misuse seen elsewhere online. Safety is a constant and consistent focus of our work. We take swift action against anyone found to violate our safety rules and work closely with law enforcement to support investigations and help hold bad actors accountable. There is no finish line when it comes to protecting kids, and while no system can be perfect, our commitment to safety never ends. Parents can visit our Safety Center to learn more about our safety work and ways to keep their children safe online: roblox.com/safetycenter, including talking with their children about internet risks.

