Amazon Convenes Emergency Engineering Meeting After AI Causes System Failures

Amazon’s ecommerce division has called together a large contingent of engineers for an urgent meeting to examine multiple recent outages, some of which have been linked to AI coding tools.

The Financial Times reports that Amazon’s online retail operations experienced a troubling pattern of service disruptions in recent months, prompting leadership to schedule an urgent deep-dive session with engineers. The gathering examined what internal documents describe as incidents with a “high blast radius” that involved AI-assisted code changes.

According to a briefing document obtained by the Financial Times, the ecommerce giant acknowledged a trend of incidents characterized by several factors, including AI-generated modifications to systems. The document specifically cited novel uses of generative AI for which best practices and safeguards have not yet been fully established as contributing factors to the problems.

Dave Treadwell, a senior vice-president at Amazon and former Microsoft engineering executive, addressed staff about the situation in an internal email. “Folks, as you likely know, the availability of the site and related infrastructure has not been good recently,” Treadwell wrote to employees.

The meeting represents an escalation of the company’s regular weekly operational review, known as This Week in Stores Tech or TWiST. Treadwell indicated the session would focus on examining the root causes of recent problems and identifying immediate initiatives to prevent future disruptions. He requested that staff attend the meeting, which typically remains optional for employees.

Among the most significant recent incidents was a nearly six-hour outage of Amazon’s primary website and shopping application earlier this month. The disruption prevented customers from completing purchases or accessing basic account functions such as viewing product prices or checking account details. Amazon attributed that failure to an erroneous software code deployment.

The briefing materials did not specify which particular incidents would be examined during the Tuesday meeting. However, the documents indicated that Amazon plans to implement stricter oversight procedures for AI-assisted code changes, requiring junior and mid-level engineers to obtain approval from senior engineers before deploying such modifications.

Amazon’s cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services, has experienced its own AI-related difficulties. The cloud arm suffered at least two separate incidents connected to AI coding assistants, which the company has been actively deploying across its workforce.

One particularly notable AWS incident occurred in mid-December, when engineers permitted the company’s Kiro AI coding tool to make certain system changes. The AI assistant chose to delete and recreate an entire environment, resulting in a 13-hour disruption to a cost calculator tool used by AWS customers. Amazon later characterized the December incident as extremely limited in scope, affecting only a single service in portions of mainland China. The company stated that a second AI-related incident did not impact any customer-facing AWS services.

The recent technical problems emerge against a backdrop of significant workforce reductions at Amazon. Multiple engineers at the company previously told the Financial Times that their business units have confronted an increased number of Sev2 incidents, which are problems requiring rapid response to prevent product outages, following job cuts. The company most recently eliminated 16,000 corporate positions in January, adding to multiple rounds of layoffs conducted in recent years.

Amazon has disputed assertions that headcount reductions contributed to the uptick in system failures. In a statement, the company described the availability review as part of normal business operations aimed at continual improvement. “TWiST is our regular weekly operations meeting with a specific group of retail technology leaders and teams where we review operational performance across our store,” the company said.



Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his forthcoming book, book Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world. This is more important than ever, as the AI giants themselves struggle to create effective guardrails on AI usage.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised Code Red as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls Code Red “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

Read more at the Financial Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.