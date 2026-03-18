‘CODE RED’ Rockets to #9 on Amazon’s ‘Movers & Shakers’ List

Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall’s new book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, has rocketed up the Amazon charts since being published on Tuesday, ranking at #9 on the “Movers & Shakers” list.

In CODE RED, Hall lays out a blueprint for how conservatives can build effective policies around AI. Topics range from the technology’s impact on elections and the economy to faith and family.

Importantly, CODE RED rejects both the “Doomer” mentality as well as unrestrained enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, treating AI as neither an apocalyptic evil nor as a flawless utopian good — but rather, a tool that must be thoughtfully harnessed to align with and advance American values.

The public has responded to CODE RED and Hall’s revelations about Google’s AI bias against conservatives by sending the book soaring in the Amazon sales charts. CODE RED hit the #9 spot on Amazon’s “Movers & Shakers” list, which includes the hottest titles over the past 24 hours. Sales increased 128 percent to a sales rank of 267. Dozens of the books ranked above CODE RED as of this writing are children’s books, novels, and books specific to Easter.

Hall has written Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world. One crucial component of the book is how AI will impact politics ranging from the 2026 midterms to the next presidential election and beyond.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised CODE RED as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls CODE RED “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.