‘CODE RED’ Author to Peter Schweizer: Conservatives Must Avoid AI’s ‘Cognitive Offloading’

Breitbart News social media director and author Wynton Hall explained that his new book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, is design to “provide hope, give solutions” and help conservatives prepare to seize the benefits of AI while avoiding its pitfalls.

“One of the big pitfalls that we’ve got to watch out for is what’s known as ‘cognitive offloading’ and the erosion of critical thinking skills,” Hall said of potential consequences of AI during Wednesday’s episode of The Drill Down with Peter Schweizer.

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“If your child does not have the trivium — grammar, logic, rhetoric — as the basis of their education, they’re going to be very susceptible to plagiarism,” the author added while touching upon one of the many topics explored in CODE RED.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Hall said, “the average person has to understand: How is this going to affect my child’s education? How is this going to affect my job, or will it? How is this going to affect our values in terms of human relationships? And then, obviously, the national security implications,” he added. “The existential and faith-based questions as well.”

“We’ve got to get coached up fast,” Hall asserted, before noting that when he took on the project to write CODE RED, a publisher told him “Nobody on the right side of the ball has even attempted an AI politics book, because it’s such a huge thing to get your arms around.”

“And, boy, were they right,” the author said. “I’ve written a lot of books. This one took me to places I’ve never been because you look into the reality and it gets very dystopian very quickly.”

But Hall went on to stress that through his book, he seeks to “provide hope, give solutions, and give people empowerment so that we can be prepared for at least hopefully seizing some of the upside.”

“And there will be some of that,” the Breitbart News social media director said of the potential upside to artificial intelligence, adding that people should also be “getting ready to avert all these landmines that could affect everything.”

Hall referred to CODE RED as “a set of principles for the red political worldview of politics” — a book for conservatives and traditionalists “who want to understand this topic they know they have to understand it.”

“I didn’t just want to have a doom book where everybody gets all scared and they say, ‘Well, now what?’ and then you just end [the book] abruptly,” he said. “Every chapter has a set of solutions.”