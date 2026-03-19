The ‘CODE RED’ Plan to Prevent an AI-Fueled Economic Power Grab by the Left

Americans must anticipate an AI-fueled economic power grab by the left, Breitbart News social media director and author Wynton Hall warns in his new book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI.

“Conservatives must be prepared for an organized and coordinated push by the political Left and tech elites who are eager to take advantage of the fear or reality of AI-driven job displacements and losses,” Hall argues in CODE RED.

Whether or not an “AI job apocalypse” transpires in the future doesn’t matter much from a political strategic vantage point, as Big Tech companies are already propelling humanity “closer to AGI, autonomous AI agents, and beyond,” Hall says.

Instead, conservatives should be focused on “fears about AI job losses to be politically weaponized” to push radical economic redistribution, according to CODE RED.

“Stoking fear, exaggerating impacts, and pushing doomsday narratives may give redistribution advocates the leverage to convince voters that radical economic redistribution is in evitable due to AI and automation,” Hall writes.

Last month, Hall published an breakdown of the left’s gameplan to weaponize fears of AI job loss before the midterm elections:

The political playbook has three parts:

Convince Americans that mass AI job loss is inevitable.

Channel that fear and ennui into galvanizing support for Universal Basic Income (UBI) redistribution in the long-term.

Co-opt populist concerns over AI data centers driving up electricity and water bills for everyday Americans in the short-term.

The author goes on to warn that “Conservatives cannot afford to shrug off AI developments or dismiss them as economically and politically negligible,” noting, “Generative AI and agentic AI hold both enormous promise and peril for virtually every sector of business.”

Silicon Valley elites, meanwhile, already know “the unprecedented and disruptive power” of the AI their companies are “racing to unleash,” and have “spent years studying, promoting, and planning for radical economic redistribution schemes” in anticipation for AI-driven job losses, Hall says.

One income redistribution scheme involves Universal Basic Income (UBI), and several “billionaire Silicon Valley power players are on board with promoting some form of UBI as AI automation kills and displaces human jobs,” the author explains.

In fact, as early as 2016, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had already launched a five-year $60 million UBI study, and billionaire AI elites — such as Bill Gates — are also promoting a “leisure society” narrative, normalizing a three-or four-day workweek as inevitable and beneficial, according to Hall’s CODE RED.

Hall goes on to cite Democrat megadonor and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and the late Henry Kissinger’s 2024 book, Genesis: Artificial Intelligence, Hope, and the Human Spirit, nothing the globalists postulated that “AI pioneers may underestimate” forthcoming economic and political challenges, and have argued that redistribution “is a grave responsibility.”

“Techno-utopian globalists yearn for an AI-induced redistributive economic reset, one that left-leaning AI architects have been preparing for years,” Hall asserts. “Any conservative can tell you that get-rich-quick schemes don’t work. An AI- powered one won’t be any different.”

“AI has the capacity to deliver great benefits for humanity, but eliminating work isn’t one of them,” he adds. “Thoughtlessly embracing redistribution by some billionaire who promises that he’ll ensure equity has never worked before, and it won’t now.”

“Not, at least, without creating a permanent class of serfs,” Hall warns, before pointing to historian and World Economic Forum speaker Yuval Noah Harari, who grimly predicted: “In the 21st century we might witness the creation of a massive new unworking class: people devoid of any economic, political or even artistic value, who contribute nothing to the prosperity, power and glory of society. This “useless class” will not merely be unemployed — it will be unemployable.”

“Do you think he plans to be a member of that class? You bet he doesn’t,” Hall writes in CODE RED. “The Left is ready. Are conservatives?”

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised Code Red as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls Code Red “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.