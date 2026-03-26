AI Startup Backed by Nvidia Plans to Take on China’s DeepSeek

Reflection, an AI startup supported by chip manufacturer Nvidia, is currently in discussions to raise $2.5 billion at a valuation of $25 billion, with plans to take on China’s open source approach to artificial intelligence popularized by DeepSeek.

The Wall Street Journal reports that AI startup Reflection is positioning itself as a key player in the development of open-source artificial intelligence systems in the United States, working to create freely available AI models that can serve as alternatives to proprietary systems. This fundraising effort represents one of the largest valuations for a company in the emerging open-source AI sector.

Reflection is part of a growing group of Nvidia-affiliated startups that are working to establish a comprehensive network of open-source AI models. These models are designed to be accessible to a wide range of users, including businesses, research laboratories, and academic institutions. The open-source approach allows organizations to utilize and modify the AI systems according to their specific requirements and use cases.

The company’s mission has taken on additional strategic importance as concerns about Chinese AI capabilities continue to grow. By developing powerful open-source AI models, Reflection and similar startups aim to provide alternatives that can help maintain American technological leadership in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.

Nvidia’s backing of Reflection underscores the chip giant’s broader strategy to support the development of diverse AI ecosystems. The semiconductor company has become increasingly influential in shaping the artificial intelligence landscape, providing both the hardware infrastructure and strategic support for various AI initiatives. Nvidia’s involvement with multiple startups working on open-source models suggests a coordinated effort to establish a robust foundation for accessible AI technology.

The open-source model approach differs significantly from the closed, proprietary systems developed by major technology companies. While companies like OpenAI and Google maintain tight control over their AI models, open-source alternatives allow for greater transparency, customization, and collaborative development. This approach can accelerate innovation by enabling researchers and developers worldwide to examine, improve, and adapt the underlying technology.

For businesses and institutions, open-source AI models offer several potential advantages. Organizations can avoid vendor lock-in, maintain greater control over their data and applications, and customize the technology to meet specific operational needs. Academic researchers benefit from the ability to study and experiment with the models without restrictions, potentially leading to new discoveries and improvements in AI capabilities.

The substantial valuation being discussed for Reflection reflects investor confidence in the open-source AI sector and recognition of the strategic importance of developing alternatives to closed AI systems. At $25 billion, the company would join the ranks of highly valued artificial intelligence startups, despite the relatively early stage of the open-source AI movement.

The fundraising discussions come at a time of intense competition and rapid development in the artificial intelligence industry. Companies across various sectors are racing to develop and deploy AI capabilities, driving demand for both proprietary and open-source solutions. The availability of powerful open-source models could democratize access to advanced AI technology and enable smaller organizations to compete with larger enterprises.

In Wynton Hall’s instant bestseller, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, the Breitbart News social media director dives into China’s ambition to rule the world with AI, bringing its totalitarian system to the West.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised Code Red as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls Code Red “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.