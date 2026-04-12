Anthropic Seeks Guidance from Christian Leaders on AI Ethics and Morality

Anthropic, the company behind the AI chatbot Claude and a massive battle with the War Department playing out in the court system, recently consulted with a group of Christian religious leaders for advice on developing ethical AI systems.

The Washington Post reports that Anthropic, the Silicon Valley AI startup labeled “woke” by President Donald Trump, has turned to faith-based communities to help guide the development of its artificial intelligence technology. The San Francisco-based startup, which has achieved tremendous success with its chatbot Claude, invited Christian religious leaders to provide input on building AI systems with moral foundations.

The consultation represents a departure from traditional tech industry practices, where religious perspectives are rarely sought in product development or corporate decision-making. Despite having access to top Silicon Valley talent due to its substantial valuation and market success, Anthropic opted to engage with religious authorities to address fundamental questions about AI ethics and morality.

The meeting focused on exploring how to incorporate moral principles into chatbot technology. Religious leaders were asked to provide guidance on ethical frameworks that could be implemented in AI systems, reflecting growing concerns within the tech industry about the societal impacts of increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence.

Anthropic has positioned itself as a company focused on AI safety and responsible development. The consultation with Christian leaders appears to be part of this broader mission to ensure that AI technology aligns with human values and ethical standards. However, the decision to specifically engage Christian religious figures has sparked discussion about the appropriate sources of moral guidance for AI development.

The meeting raises broader questions about the role of religious perspectives in shaping technology that will affect billions of people worldwide. While Anthropic’s outreach to Christian leaders demonstrates an interest in incorporating ethical considerations into AI development, it also highlights the complex challenge of determining which moral frameworks should guide artificial intelligence systems that serve diverse global populations.

The consultation comes at a time when the tech industry is grappling with numerous ethical questions surrounding AI, including issues of bias, transparency, accountability, and the potential societal impacts of autonomous systems. Companies developing AI technology face pressure from regulators, ethicists, and the public to ensure their systems operate responsibly and align with widely accepted values.

The specific topics discussed during the meeting and the guidance provided by the religious leaders have not been fully detailed. However, the consultation itself represents a notable intersection between technology and faith communities, two spheres that have historically operated largely independently of one another.

Author Wynton Hall discusses the clash of AI technologists and traditional faith in his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI. As Hall explains, the Silicon Valley elite have long been at odds with traditional Christian values:

What’s really at stake, Hall argues, is the oldest argument in Western civilization: secular humanism’s belief that mankind is innately good and perfectible through engineering, versus the Judeo-Christian belief in fallen human nature that requires divine redemption, not technological upgrades. “Artificial intelligence is defective in the same way that a natural man is defective,” Hall quotes the pastor and theologian John Piper as saying. “It can rise no higher than the natural, fallen, unregenerate heart of man.” The Reverend Billy Graham agreed: “The real problem, you see, isn’t with computers or the code someone devises to control them. Our real problem is within us—within our own hearts and minds. . . . This is why our greatest need is to have our hearts changed—and that is something only God can do.” The transhumanist movement, which Hall explores at length in CODE RED , takes the logic further still. In a famed 2004 issue of Foreign Policy on the theme of “the world’s most dangerous ideas,” political scientist Francis Fukuyama singled out transhumanism as the chief menace, warning that its incremental advance makes it appear “downright reasonable” until we start nibbling at “biotechnology’s tempting offerings without realizing that they come at a frightful moral cost.” Former Trump campaign strategist Stephen K. Bannon called it an “immoral Godless technological tsunami that openly declares its intent to transform human beings into a ‘posthuman’ state.” Hall’s closing note, though, is not doom. He points to Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, who now holds large gatherings in his home where Christians discuss faith with seekers in Silicon Valley. Just a few years ago, Tan said, such gatherings would have been “reviled in San Francisco.” He added: “People are so ready to make AGI their god. What we’re trying to do with events like this is give them an alternative.”

Read more at the Washington Post here.