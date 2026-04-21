Space Fail: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Bungles Satellite Deployment in Expensive Failure

Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company Blue Origin failed to place a customer’s satellite into the correct orbit during a Sunday launch, triggering massive financial losses for the satellite operator.

The New York Post reports that Blue Origin experienced a mission failure when it deployed AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird 7 satellite into an incorrect orbit from its Cape Canaveral, Florida, launch site. The satellite was carried aboard the company’s New Glenn rocket but failed to reach the required altitude for operational deployment.

According to AST SpaceMobile’s official statement, the satellite was placed into a lower orbit than planned due to issues with the upper stage of the launch vehicle. While the BlueBird 7 satellite successfully separated from the rocket and powered on as designed, the altitude achieved was insufficient to sustain operations using its onboard thruster technology. The company indicated the satellite will be de-orbited, a process where spacecraft are intentionally removed from orbit to burn up in the atmosphere or fall to Earth.

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp acknowledged the failure in a post on social media platform X, stating his company clearly did not deliver the mission the customer wanted. Limp revealed that one of the rocket’s engines failed to produce sufficient thrust to reach the target orbit. He confirmed that Blue Origin is leading the anomaly investigation with FAA oversight to analyze the data and implement necessary improvements for a quick return to flight operations.

The BlueBird 7 satellite was designed to provide space-based cellular broadband services for smartphones, with applications for both commercial and government users. The loss represents a significant setback for AST SpaceMobile’s deployment schedule and service expansion plans.

The mission failure represents a notable setback for Bezos’ efforts to compete with Elon Musk’s SpaceX in the commercial space launch industry. Blue Origin has been working to increase flight frequency with its New Glenn rocket system and clear a backlog of scheduled launches.

AST SpaceMobile had invited shareholders to watch the launch live, creating what analyst Louie DiPalma of William Blair described as a festive atmosphere that quickly changed when news circulated about the improper orbit placement. DiPalma noted in a research note that while the satellite was ultimately lost, AST gained valuable operational experience working with Blue Origin.

The failed launch complicates AST SpaceMobile’s ambitious plans to deploy 45 satellites into orbit during the current year. Despite the setback, the company maintains it still expects to launch satellites every month or two throughout the remainder of the year. The BlueBird 7 would have been AST’s eighth satellite in low-earth orbit.

Financial analysts are adjusting their projections following the incident. Clear Street analyst Greg Pendy maintained his buy rating on AST SpaceMobile stock but reduced his year-end price target to $115 from $137. While this still represents a 34 percent gain from Friday’s closing price, it marks a significant reduction from his previous forecast of a 60 percent share price increase.

AST SpaceMobile expects to recover the cost of the lost satellite through its insurance policy, which should mitigate some of the financial impact of the mission failure. However, the incident raises questions about Blue Origin’s reliability as a launch provider and may affect future customer confidence in the company’s services.

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.