Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls 218,000 EVs Due to Dangerous Backup Camera Problems

Elon Musk’s Tesla is recalling more than 218,000 vehicles across multiple models due to a software issue that causes delays in rearview camera images, potentially increasing crash risks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Wednesday that Tesla is conducting a recall affecting 218,868 vehicles due to concerns about delayed rearview camera displays. The recall impacts several Tesla models, including the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X across various production years.

The affected vehicles span a wide range of model years. The recall includes the 2017, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Model 3 variants, as well as 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Model Y vehicles. Additionally, Model S and Model X vehicles from 2021, 2022, and 2023 are also part of the recall.

According to the NHTSA, all impacted vehicles feature hardware version 3, a component that Tesla discontinued production of in January 2024. The core issue involves the rearview camera display experiencing delays when drivers shift the vehicle into reverse gear, which significantly reduces driver visibility while backing up, which could lead to accidents as drivers relying on the backup camera believe they are clear of pedestrians or other cars.

Despite the potential safety concerns, Tesla reported that there have been no collisions, fatalities, or injuries attributed to this rearview camera issue. However, the company has received 27 warranty claims and two field reports that may be related to the problem, indicating that customers have experienced the delay issue in real-world driving situations.

Tesla plans to address the problem through a free over-the-air software update, which will be distributed to all affected vehicle owners. The problematic software version is identified as 2026.8.6, while the corrected remedy software carries the version number 2026.8.6.1. This approach demonstrates Tesla’s ability to fix vehicle issues remotely without requiring customers to visit service centers.

Owners of affected Tesla vehicles should receive notification from the company about the recall and the software update. Those with questions about whether their vehicle is affected can contact Tesla customer service or check the NHTSA website using their vehicle identification number.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.