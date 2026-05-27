OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Anthropic’s Dario Amodei Reverse Predictions on AI Job Displacement as IPOs Loom

Two of the leading figures in the AI industry, Sam Altman and Dario Amodei, have walked back dire predictions about AI eliminating white-collar jobs, acknowledging their earlier forecasts were incorrect as both firms prepare for potential IPOs.

Fortune reports that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei have both reversed their previous warnings about artificial intelligence causing widespread job losses in white-collar sectors. The admissions come as both companies reportedly prepare for IPOs this year, with each estimated to carry a valuation of approximately $1 trillion.

During an interview with Commonwealth Bank of Australia CEO Matt Comyn on Tuesday, Altman acknowledged he was “pretty wrong” about AI’s economic impact. This represents a significant shift from his June 2025 warnings that entry-level positions faced serious risk from AI automation.

“I’m delighted to be wrong about this,” Altman told Comyn. “I thought there would have been more impact on entry-level white-collar jobs being eliminated by now than has actually happened.”

Just one year ago, Altman had predicted on the Uncapped podcast with his brother Jack that many jobs would disappear due to AI, though he expressed confidence that new opportunities would emerge. However, recent personal experiments changed his perspective. After attempting to delegate his Slack and email responses to AI before returning to manual responses, Altman concluded that human interaction remains irreplaceable.

“We really do care about our interactions with people,” he said. “This thing…is not something that I can imagine myself outsourcing to an AI anytime soon. It really updated me to thinking that the jobs picture is likely to be very different than we thought.”

Altman defended his earlier warnings, stating that while he has received criticism for fearmongering, he believed it necessary to address what he perceived as genuine risks at the time.

Amodei has undergone a similarly dramatic transformation in his views. After previously claiming AI could eliminate 50 percent of white-collar jobs, he now frames automation as a productivity multiplier rather than a job destroyer. Earlier this month, he suggested that automating 90 percent of a job would simply cause the remaining 10 percent to expand and become the new focus of workers’ efforts, potentially increasing productivity tenfold.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has maintained a consistently different perspective throughout the AI discussion. Rather than changing his position, Solomon has argued since at least late 2025 that concerns about AI-driven job losses were overblown. In a recent New York Times op-ed, he drew parallels between current AI anxiety and previous technological transitions, including the electrification of the 1900s and the digital revolution of the 1990s.

“The United States has a long track record of creating new jobs in response to disruption … I don’t see any reason to think this dynamic will stop now,” Solomon wrote.

Breitbart News previously reported that Nvidia CEO believes AI can create millions of good jobs:

The Nvidia CEO characterized the AI revolution not as a software development or chatbot phenomenon but as a massive industrial undertaking requiring trillions of dollars in physical construction. According to Huang, this buildout will create substantial demand for skilled blue-collar workers including electricians, plumbers, pipefitters, steelworkers, and network technicians. “These are skilled, well-paid jobs, and they are in short supply. You do not need a PhD in computer science to participate in this transformation,” Huang stated in the essay.

What isn’t yet clear is if Altman and Amodei have truly changed their beliefs, or if they are attempting to appease politicians and consumers in advance of massive IPOs. Altman is particularly open to questioning after a bombshell Ronan Farrow investigation painted him as a sociopathic liar.

Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Fortune here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.