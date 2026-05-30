Billionaire investor Peter Thiel has reportedly moved his family to Buenos Aires, Argentina, in order to get away from high taxes in the United States — and to flee what he suspects will be a nuclear war and runaway AI.

Thiel privately met with Argentine President Javier Milei, bought a mansion in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the country’s capital, and relocated his family there, according to a report by the New York Times.

The PayPal co-founder has since enrolled his kids in a Buenos Aires school, and even bought a plot of land in neighboring Uruguay, a source familiar with the purchase told the newspaper.

Other sources said Thiel moved to Argentina over his concerns about the political direction of the United States — particularly California, where voters will decide in November on a ballot measure proposing a significant tax on billionaires.

The longtime Silicon Valley power player and noted conservative became more interested in relocating to Argentina as the tax initiative gained traction in the Democrat-controlled state, those familiar with Thiel’s thinking told the New York Times.

Thiel, a supporter of President Donald Trump, is also “finding harmony” with Argentine President Javier Milei’s “libertarian slash-and-burn governance,” the newspaper noted.

In addition to his concerns regarding taxation, the billionaire investor was also reportedly attracted to the South American country because he fears a possibility of nuclear warfare in the Northern Hemisphere.

And Thiel is not alone — as his friend, Spanish-Argentine tech entrepreneur Martin Varsavsky, agrees, proclaiming, “The moment China takes Taiwan or Russia takes Lithuania, I’m in Buenos Aires. It’s good to have a Plan B for civilization.”

Last month, during a candlelit dinner with influential economists, hosted at Thiel’s Buenos Aires mansion, the conversation turned to the topic of the “Antichrist,” according to three people familiar with the soirée.

The Antichrist has apparently become one of the billionaire’s favorite subjects to discuss, people familiar with Thiel’s gatherings told the Times.

While the mega rich can relocate to foreign lands on a whim, most MAGA supporters would not leave the United States even if they could afford to. This makes creating effective controls on AI even more important to the future of the conservative movement. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.