Chrysler Recalls 17,000 Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Minivans over Battery Fire Risk, Advises Owners to Park Outside

Chrysler has issued a major recall for its Pacifica Hybrid minivan after four fire incidents linked to battery cells. The company is advising owners of the plug-in hybrid to stop parking the vehicles inside a garage or near other structures.

CarScoops reports that Chrysler is advising owners of approximately 17,277 Pacifica Hybrid vehicles to stop charging their minivans and to park them outside away from buildings due to a potential battery fire risk. The recall affects select 2020 through 2022 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid electric vehicles equipped with high-voltage battery packs.

The timing of this announcement proves particularly challenging for the automaker, as it coincides with a separate recall from sister brand Jeep covering more than 1.3 million Wranglers and Gladiators worldwide over an unrelated fire hazard. The Pacifica Hybrid has long served as Chrysler’s most prominent offering and represents the brand’s closest equivalent to a flagship vehicle in its current lineup.

According to Chrysler, the battery fire risk appears connected to cells manufactured on an alternative assembly line at LG Energy Solution, one of the world’s largest battery suppliers. Chrysler states that these particular cells can experience internal failures that may result in thermal runaway and subsequent vehicle fires. The company estimates that approximately one percent of the recalled vehicles may actually contain the defective cells.

Recall documentation submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirms four known fire incidents involving batteries constructed with cells from that assembly line. Given the severity of the potential consequences, Chrysler’s guidance to owners is unambiguous: park vehicles outdoors, position them away from structures, and refrain from charging until repairs are completed. This comprehensive warning indicates that the fire danger may persist regardless of whether the vehicle is operating, parked, or connected to a charging source.

Both Chrysler and LG Energy Solution have been investigating the root cause of the failures for several months. NHTSA filings reveal that neither company has definitively identified the underlying cause at this stage. Despite this uncertainty, Chrysler is moving forward with a remedy combining software and hardware interventions.

Authorized dealers will install updated software in the Battery Pack Control Module, which will enable enhanced monitoring of conditions that could precede a fire event. Following the software update, technicians will inspect the battery packs and replace any that show signs of the defect. Additionally, Chrysler is providing an unlimited-duration, unlimited-mileage warranty extension for customers who encounter battery warning messages connected to this specific defect.

Read more at CarScoops here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.