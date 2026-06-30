Elon Musk Criticizes Bezos Ex MacKenzie Scott’s $26 Billion Charitable Giving Campaign

Elon Musk has publicly criticized the philanthropic efforts of Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott on social media, claiming her billions in charitable donations are making the world a worse place.

Complex reports that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO engaged in multiple social media exchanges about Scott, responding to posts about Scott’s record-setting charitable giving. The controversy began when a social media account posted about Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, having donated more than $26.3 billion to charity with plans to give away most of her wealth.

When an X user named Officer Frenly commented that Scott was spending her money making the world a worse place, Musk replied simply with agreement, stating “Sadly, yes.” The billionaire entrepreneur continued his criticism throughout the day with additional responses to viral posts about Scott’s philanthropy.

Hours after his initial comment, Musk responded to another post questioning Scott’s charitable priorities. The X account Whole Mars Catalog wrote, “I thought it only cost $6 billion to solve world hunger. Why didn’t she do that?” Musk answered, “Maybe she didn’t feel like it,” accompanied by a shrugging emoji.

Later that evening, Musk reacted to a meme depicting Jeff Bezos watching his ex-wife donate money to leftist nonprofit organizations. The Tesla CEO responded with an emoji indicating strong agreement with the meme’s sentiment.

Scott favors extreme leftist causes with her giving, including Planned Parenthood:

MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $275 million to Planned Parenthood, a leading advocate for abortion rights in the United States. Planned Parenthood said Scott’s donation to the group’s national office and 21 affiliates was the largest gift from a single donor in the history of the organization, which operates clinics focused on reproductive and sexual health across the country.

Read more at Complex here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.