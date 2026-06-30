Fetterman: The ‘Dirtbag Left’ Is Clearly Anti-America

Sunday at the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize event, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) told Fox News that the “dirtbag left” are “clearly anti-America,” referring to the two members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) who won primaries in New York and Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner.

Fetterman said, “And in like it. It was a really it was a really big night for the dirtbag left. You know, last week, without a doubt. And some of the crazy things that they’ve said. You know, like clearly anti-America, you know, anti Western civilization. And they actually one of them was even part of the groups they wanted to end all Western civilization.”

He added, “So, overall, that is a wing of the party without a doubt. But they’re not Democrats. They’re not socialists, several of them, many of them have actually are an avowed communist. So between P hustle in Maine and some of the other winners, you know, in New York, that’s, you know, they should form their own party and run on all the things that they’ve had to do on, on social media.”

Comedian and host of HBO’s “Real Time,” Bill Maher, received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a star-studded ceremony.

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