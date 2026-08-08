Watch Live: Breitbart’s Wynton Hall Speaks at YAF National Conservative Student Conference

New York Times bestselling author Wynton Hall, author of Code Red, is speaking on AI and the future of the conservative movement at Young America’s Foundation’s (YAF) National Conservative Student Conference in Washington, DC.

Hall is Breitbart News’ Social Media Director and the author of the New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI and an expert on the emerging and unsettling capabilities of AI in its many forms, including its use on the battlefield as well as an agent of espionage and even sabotage.

In June during a Breitbart News Fight Club Founders’ Roundtable, Hall laid out five action items for conservatives to undertake to deal with the coming artificial intelligence revolution that will disrupt politics, national security, the economy, and more.