Death Threats, Assaults, Vandalism: over 40 Acts of Left-Wing Thuggery in October, So Far…

Left-wing activists and organized mobs have committed some 40 acts of violence and thuggery against President Trump and his supporters in October, and there are still two days to go.

The left’s wanton acts of violence, vandalism, harassment, bullying — combined with the establishment media’s defense and justification of same — more than doubled the 16 recorded acts in September and 18 acts in August.

Contributing to this threatening atmosphere of violence is, of course, the looming midterm elections and the bitter fight to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

While the establishment media attempt to pin the appalling crimes of a serial criminal and vehement Trump hater on Trump and his supporters (an act that will only gin up more hate and violence against Trump and his supporters), throughout the country Republicans are facing organized acts of criminality and harassment at the rate of nearly 1.5 per day.

Thus far, in October…

There was an assassination attempt against President Trump:

October 3, 2018: Ricin and threatening letter sent to Trump

This assassination attempt also targeted high-ranking Trump officials:

October 3, 2018: Defense Secretary James Mattis and FBI director Wray sent ricin letters.

The New York Times openly fantasized about Trump’s assassination:

October 25, 2018: New York Times runs story fantasizing about Trump’s assassination

One MSNBC commentator called for the military to remove Trump from office:

October 18, 2018: MSNBC guest calls on military to remove Trump

There appears to have been an assassination attempt against Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) for her support of Brett Kavanaugh:

October 16, 2018: Person claimed ricin was in letter sent to Senator Collins home

No fewer than five Republican campaign centers and a club have been vandalized:

There have been 12 rape and death threats aimed at Republicans, their families, and supporters:

There have been nine assaults and attempted assaults against Republicans

There have been six acts of harassment and open calls to harass Republicans:

Three high-ranking Democrats have called for more violence and incivility:

October 21, 2018: Obama’s former deputy secretary of state, Philippe Reines says harassment of McConnell and his wife “is fine”

October 9, 2018: Hillary Clinton opposes “civility” with Republicans.

October 10, 2018: Eric Holder Tells Dem Activists: ‘When They Go Low, We Kick ‘Em’

CNN called for more harassment of Republicans:

October 10, 2018: CNN says mobs have “constitutional right” to chase Republicans out of restaurants

Gov. Cuomo (D-NY) said Republicans deserved to have their Manhattan club vandalized:

October 16, 2018: Gov. Cuomo (D-NY) Blames GOP for Antifa Attack on Manhattan Club

A left-wing news outlet blamed Republican Rep. Steve Scalise for nearly being murdered:

October 8, 2018: Raw Story’s Editor: Steve Scalise ‘Accomplice’ to His Attempted Murder

A Trump supporter’s truck was lit on fire:

October 11, 2018: A truck with ‘Trump 2020’ bumper stickers was left at a bar overnight. Someone set it on fire.

At the time of writing, Breitbart News has recorded over 625 events of this kind against Trump and his supporters. The media either ignore, downplay, or justify these attacks.

