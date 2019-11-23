Nolte: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch Admits ‘We Live’ in Impeachment ‘Bubble’

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch, a far-left rager who compares Trump supporters to Nazis, has looked at the impeachment TV ratings, looked at the impeachment polling, and finally figured out the media live in a bubble.

“Does anybody know Bob Loves Abishola?” Deutsch asked rhetorically on the basement-rated Morning Joe.

“That’s a show on CBS that had, you know, about five or six million viewers. That’s what these hearings have done,” he lamented. “We live in a little bit of a bubble that we sit here and we watch. The reality is, when you look at that new Emerson poll where we’ve lost five percent of people who even believe he should be impeached and 14 percent removed from office.”

But Deutsch being Deutsch, he has one of his “genius” ideas to turn this sinking ship around.

“Somehow the Democrats need to brand this in a bigger place. Take impeachment and bring it to something that can come back as a kitchen table issue.”

“This is the president of betrayal,” Deutsch suggested as a slogan, adding, “[Trump] betrayed the American trust. He betrayed our national security, he betrayed the Constitution, the presidency, he betrayed us on education. … He’s going to betray us on health care, he still wants to repeal Obamacare, he’s betrayed you on taxes.”

Returning to the reality of his media bubble, Deutsch said, “[Impeachment] needs to go to a bigger place because, unfortunately, come January and February, the parade will move on and we get very hyped up in this building here, we get very hyped up watching.”

These morons in the corrupt media actually believed these stupid impeachment hearings would galvanize the nation in the same way Watergate galvanized the nation over the summer of 1973, when tens of millions of Americans tuned in. This is why all three cable networks and all the broadcast networks carried this absurd spectacle live.

In worse news for the coup plotters, Adam Schiff’s Failure Theater launched to a paltry 13 million viewers and collapsed to just six million from there.

Deutsch is wrong about one thing, though. This wasn’t so much about the media living in a bubble as much as it was a propaganda campaign.

The thinking behind all this coverage was two-fold: 1) The all-network coverage was designed to add an air of legitimacy to an illegitimate process, and 2) since the media knew there was no evidence whatsoever that Trump did anything wrong, they hoped to fool the public into believing there was by pretending there was with all this flagrantly dishonest (and amusing) talk about “bombshells.”

Equally laughable is the idea Democrats can bounce back with Deutsch’s stupid idea of branding Trump as a betrayer — you know, because branding him a Nazi-Racist-Russia Spy worked so well.

The problem for the coup plotters is that they have absolutely no case against the president. Asking a foreign country to investigate corruption in exchange for U.S. aid is perfectly okay, is a long-held American tradition, and is written into the law.

It is not President Trump’s fault that Joe and Hunter Biden decided to loot Ukraine for millions of dollars.

It is not President Trump’s fault that his likely 2020 opponent is so audaciously corrupt.

The facts are this… According to the RealClearPolitics poll of polls, Trump’s approval rating is almost exactly where it was prior to the launch of these stupid impeachment hearings — a relatively healthy 44.3 percent.

Meanwhile, support for impeachment is losing ground, especially with the Independent voters who will decide the 2020 election in key states.

Finally, are the media and Democrats (but I repeat myself) really stupid enough to impeach and send this to the briar patch of the U.S. Senate, which is almost certain to become a trial of the Deep State and Biden’s corruption?

As I’ve said before, If Ukraine didn’t know, there can be no quid pro quo, and all the evidence and testimony points to the fact that Ukraine didn’t know about the pause in aid, that Ukraine had no idea.

How can there be a quid pro quo when the quid didn’t know it was supposed to quo?

The whole thing is ridiculous, and so are those like Peggy Noonan and Andrew Napolitano who are out there claiming the evidence against Trump is overwhelming. They keep saying that, but they never tell us what the evidence is — because there is none.

Sorry, but third-hand information and bureaucratic self-regard are not evidence.

