Nolte: Sinking CBS News Tries ‘New Era’ with Move from New York to D.C.

The ratings catastrophe that is the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell believes a move from Manhattan to Washington, DC, is the beginning of a “new era.”

Honestly, you cannot make up how clueless these dolts are.

What exactly is going to change? It’s still the far-left CBS Evening News. It’s still the extremely unappealing Norah O’Donnell in the anchor chair, the same Norah O’Donnell who has failed her way up the ladder way like no one since Chris Cuomo and Jeff Zucker.

Explain to me how moving your production from one deep blue bubble to another deep blue bubble is a “new era.”

If CBS had moved its failing operation to Texas or Missouri or Wyoming, I’d see the point. But this is like moving your operation from Sotheby’s to Christie’s or from Law & Order: SVU to Law and Order: Criminal Minds and shouting, Try us now! It’s all going to be so different!

The CBS Evening News was already in last place when Norah O’Donnell was hired for reasons no one has been able to adequately explain. It’s not like she was able to pull CBS This Morning out of last place.

And so far, O’Donnell has been a ratings disaster, and from the looks of the most recent ratings, nothing is getting better. During the week of November 18, World News Tonight drew 8.8 million total viewers, compared to 7.9 million for NBC, and a pathetic 5.6 million for CBS.

The biggest problem with the media is that they all offer the same stories told with the same left-wing angles… The sameness of it all. It’s so predictable and boring. That means that CBS has nothing different to offer news consumers, except for O’Donnell, and her presence is, well, a tad brittle.

If CBS wants to start a “new era,” let me suggest a move to Mississippi and a dedication to reporting the news instead of telling us how to think.

To paraphrase this site’s founder, It’s not your location that sucks, it’s you that sucks.

