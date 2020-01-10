Just hours after publishing giant HarperCollins unveiled the cover and title of the upcoming investigative bombshell book Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite on Thursday, the book rocketed from #822,128 to #3 on Amazon. The book doesn’t hit bookstores until January 21.

Authored by Government Accountability Institute President and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer, Profiles in Corruption is said to contain explosive revelations on leading progressives, including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Sherrod Brown, Eric Garcetti, Amy Klobuchar, and others. As Breitbart reported on Thursday, sources close to the publisher say the book’s research findings will “upend official Washington.” Among these are new reporting about how five members of the Biden family—the “Biden Five”—siphoned “tens of millions of dollars” in taxpayer money and guaranteed loans. Hunter Biden is just “the tip of the iceberg,” said the source.

A five-time New York Times bestselling author, Schweizer has established a reputation for unearthing major national political scandals.

In 2018, Schweizer’s New York Times #1 bestseller Secret Empires uncovered how Joe and Hunter Biden flew aboard Air Force Two to China in 2013, only to see Hunter’s firm score a $1.5 billion deal ten days later with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China. The book also blew the lid off the Biden-Burisma scandal in Ukraine, wherein Hunter Biden made up to $83,000 a month with Ukrainian energy giant Burisma as his father led US-Ukraine policy while vice president.

In 2015, Schweizer rocked the political world with the release of his massive New York Times bestseller Clinton Cash, which debuted at #2 and stayed on the bestseller list for 11 weeks. The book revealed how Hillary Clinton’s State Department, along with eight other agencies, approved the transfer of 20 percent of U.S. uranium and that nine foreign investors involved in the deal flowed $145 million to the Clinton Foundation. The New York Times wrote a 4,000-word front-page story on Schweizer’s findings. The Washington Post and several others ran multiple stories on Clinton Cash’s many other revelations, which they confirmed.

In 2013, Schweizer dropped Extortion: How Politicians Extract Your Money, Buy Votes, and Line Their Own Pockets. The book was so explosive that it prompted the resignation of Rep. Rob Andrews (D-NJ). Schweizer reported how Andrews used $16,575 from his leadership PAC to fly his family to a luxury resort in Edinburgh, Scotland. CBS 60 Minutes teamed up with Schweizer to cover the book’s investigative revelations.

In 2012, 60 Minutes did a major segment that utilized Schweizer’s Throw Them All Out, the book that famously exposed congressional insider trading. The investigative reporting was so influential that 60 Minutes report won the Joan Shorenstein Barone Award for excellence in Washington-based journalism because of it. Congress then passed the STOCK (Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge) Act. As David Weigel noted, Schweizer wrote “the book that started the STOCK Act stampede.” The then-chairman of the House Financial Services Committee Spencer Bachus (R-AL) announced he would not seek reelection, following the book’s revelations.

Now, with the release of Profiles in Corruption, Washington insiders are eager to see what new blockbuster scandals Schweizer has uncovered this time. As Axios reported on Thursday, Schweizer and his team of GAI investigators reportedly spent over a year and a half researching the book. Indeed, at 368 pages, it will be the longest investigative book he’s ever published.